Ticket prices for the 2024 NBA Finals have hit record highs as Game 1 approaches this Thursday

Zach Wolpin
On Thursday, the 2024 NBA Finals will start in Boston as the Celtics host the Mavericks for Game 1. Boston was the best team in the NBA this season. They were expected to be here. The same cannot be said for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. Dallas turned their season around once they made a few trades to upgrade the roster. 

That sparked the Mavericks to go on a deep postseason run and they’re back in the NBA Finals. The 2024 NBA Finals is expected to be a highly competitive series. With that being said, ticket prices for the 2024 NBA Finals have hit record highs. Celtics fans believe this is their year and Dallas wants to spoil that. Can Luka Doncic lift his team past Boston or will Jayson Tatum and the Celtics have the last laugh?

Why are ticket prices for the 2024 NBA Finals reaching record highs?


According to TicketIQ, the average price for a ticket to Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals this Thursday is $4,150. This is the most expensive Finals ticket since TicketiQ started tracking this data in 2011. That just so happens to be the last time the Mavericks won the NBA Finals. The cheapest tickets available for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals are around $750. Last season, the average ticket price for Game 1 of the Finals was $449.

StubHub’s most expensive ticket for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals is $59,564. The second-highest average ticket price for an NBA Finals game was in 2022. Boston vs. Golden State was a series that drew a lot of attention. Celtics fans seem to be the common denominator in this case. Boston has one of the best home crowd advantages in the NBA. One could argue the Knicks have a rowdier crowd but the difference between the two is minuscule. Fans of the team have been waiting patiently for their team to have another chance at hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.


Celtics fans are going to give Kyrie Irving an earful this series. The one-time NBA champion used to play for Boston. However, his relationship with the team ended poorly. That will undoubtedly give the Boston crowd fuel. Dallas will be able to reciprocate the hate in Games 3 and 4 when Kristaps Porzingis returns. Much-like Irving, Porzingis is going to hear it from Mavericks fans. Former NBA player Chandler Parsons mentioned that Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis did not like each other very much. The hate is real in this series and it’s going to be high-level competition. Don’t be surprised to see this series go six of seven games.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
