Thomas Brown will replace Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears

Zach Wolpin
In the 2024 NFL draft, the Bears had the #1 pick and selected QB Caleb Williams out of USC. The team parted ways with former offensive coordinator Luke Getsy this past offseason. Chicago hired Seattle’s OC Shane Waldron to be the OC for the Bears in 2024. 

The Bears’ (19.4) points per game in 2024 is in the bottom 10 in the league through 10 weeks. After a 19-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus hinted that changes could be made to the offense. On Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Shane Waldron will no longer be the offensive coordinator. Passing game coordinator Thomas Brown will take over as OC for the rest of the season.

Will the change at OC do anything for the Bears in the second half of the season?


After a 4-2 start to the 2024 season, the Bears are searching for answers over their last three games. Since a bye in Week 7, the team is 0-3 in their last three contests. The Bears’ offense is averaging (9.0) points per game in those losses and has scored just two offensive touchdowns. Additionally, Chicago hasn’t scored a touchdown in their last two games. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is taking the blame for the Bears’ struggling offense over the last three games and he’s been replaced.

Now, passing game coordinator Thomas Brown has been elevated to offensive coordinator for the rest of the season. Brown is a former player turned coach and is only 38. He was part of Sean McVay’s staff in 2021 that won a Super Bowl with the Rams. In 2023, Brown was the OC for the Panthers but was not retained. Chicago hired Brown to their coaching staff and he’s getting a chance to call plays once again. We’ll see if Brown can help Caleb Williams and the offense as they try and make a push for the postseason in 2024. The team is at home in Week 11 to face the Green Bay Packers.

