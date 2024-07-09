This offseason, Walker Kessler could be on the move if the Jazz can find a trade partner. The 22-year-old has played two seasons for Utah and has mainly been a backup. While Kessler is an elite shot blocker and rim protector, he’s limited offensively. Leaving questions about his future with Utah. However, there are teams with reported interest.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks are a team that would love to trade for Kessler. However, the Jazz are asking for a first-round pick in exchange for the big man. A price the Knicks might not be willing to pay. They just recently gave up five first-round picks to trade with the Nets for Mikal Bridges. Are the Knicks willing to use another first-round pick on a backup center like Kessler?

Will Walker Kessler be traded by the Jazz this offseason?

Utah is reportedly seeking a first-round pick for Walker Kessler, per @IanBegley “Teams in touch with Utah say the Jazz are looking for at least a first round pick in return for Kessler” (🎥 @sny_knicks ) pic.twitter.com/OjjiGmM3y5 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 9, 2024



With the 22nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies selected big man Walker Kessler. On draft night, he was traded by Memphis to Minnesota. Just eight days later, the Timberwolves traded Kessler to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert and picks. Before he even played in his first regular season game, Kessler had been part of three teams. The only team he’s ever recorded minutes for in the NBA is the Jazz. There’s a chance that changes this offseason.

Kessler has played in 138 games and has made 62 starts over his first two seasons. He played in 74 games as a rookie and made 40 starts. In 2023-24, Kessler played in 64 games and made 22 starts. The former first-round pick averages (8.7) points, (8.0) rebounds, and (2.4) blocks per game. His best skill set on the court is his ability to sway away shots. At seven feet tall with a seven-foot-six wingspan, Kessler is easily one of the top rim protectors in the league.

Walker Kessler is owed 7.8 Mil over the next 2 years with a club option in 2025-2026. Had a “down” year last year after averaging 8 & 7 in 22 Minutes last year with 2.4 Blocks per game. C an get him for a 1st RD Pick, solves your starting Center issue and he’s 22 years old pic.twitter.com/noXmUZV89x — Justin (@ProPelsTalk) July 9, 2024



As of now, the only team with reported interest in Walker Kessler is the New York Knicks. That doesn’t mean other teams around the league haven’t been monitoring Kessler. At this stage in his career, Kessler is a backup big man and the Jazz are asking for a first-round pick. It may be tough for them to get that kind of return after what the league has already seen for Kessler. Unless he starts to develop on the offensive end, he’s a backup at best in the NBA who can make scattered starts.