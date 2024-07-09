NBA

The Utah Jazz reportedly want a first-round pick in exchange for Walker Kessler

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Walker Kessler Jazz pic
Walker Kessler Jazz pic

This offseason, Walker Kessler could be on the move if the Jazz can find a trade partner. The 22-year-old has played two seasons for Utah and has mainly been a backup. While Kessler is an elite shot blocker and rim protector, he’s limited offensively. Leaving questions about his future with Utah. However, there are teams with reported interest.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks are a team that would love to trade for Kessler. However, the Jazz are asking for a first-round pick in exchange for the big man. A price the Knicks might not be willing to pay. They just recently gave up five first-round picks to trade with the Nets for Mikal Bridges. Are the Knicks willing to use another first-round pick on a backup center like Kessler?

Will Walker Kessler be traded by the Jazz this offseason?


With the 22nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies selected big man Walker Kessler. On draft night, he was traded by Memphis to Minnesota. Just eight days later, the Timberwolves traded Kessler to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert and picks. Before he even played in his first regular season game, Kessler had been part of three teams. The only team he’s ever recorded minutes for in the NBA is the Jazz. There’s a chance that changes this offseason.

Kessler has played in 138 games and has made 62 starts over his first two seasons. He played in 74 games as a rookie and made 40 starts. In 2023-24, Kessler played in 64 games and made 22 starts. The former first-round pick averages (8.7) points, (8.0) rebounds, and (2.4) blocks per game. His best skill set on the court is his ability to sway away shots. At seven feet tall with a seven-foot-six wingspan, Kessler is easily one of the top rim protectors in the league.


As of now, the only team with reported interest in Walker Kessler is the New York Knicks. That doesn’t mean other teams around the league haven’t been monitoring Kessler. At this stage in his career, Kessler is a backup big man and the Jazz are asking for a first-round pick. It may be tough for them to get that kind of return after what the league has already seen for Kessler. Unless he starts to develop on the offensive end, he’s a backup at best in the NBA who can make scattered starts.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Gary Trent Jr. Raptors pic
NBA

LATEST It’s unlikely that free agent Gary Trent Jr. plays for the Toronto Raptors in 2024-25

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 09 2024
Walker Kessler Jazz pic
NBA
The Utah Jazz reportedly want a first-round pick in exchange for Walker Kessler
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 09 2024

This offseason, Walker Kessler could be on the move if the Jazz can find a trade partner. The 22-year-old has played two seasons for Utah and has mainly been a…

Haywood Highsmith heat pic
NBA
Haywood Highsmith is signing a two-year, $11 million contract extension with the Miami Heat
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 08 2024

At 46-36, the Miami Heat finished eighth in the Eastern Conference in 2023-24. The team had to compete in the play-in tournament to secure one of the final playoff spots….

Paul George Clippers pic
NBA
Paul George admitted he was ‘close’ to being traded to the Warriors this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 08 2024
Caleb Martin Heat pic
NBA
Caleb Martin turned down a contract extension with the Heat to sign with the 76ers this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 08 2024
lebron bronny james
NBA
LeBron James Signs New 2-Year, $104Million Contract With The Lakers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 04 2024
Bronny James
NBA
Bronny James Shares Meaning Behind Lakers Jersey Number: ‘It’s a really important thing for me’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 03 2024
Arrow to top