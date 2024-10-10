The Saints plan to start rookie QB Spencer Rattler in Week 6 vs. the Buccaneers

On Monday Night Football in Week 5, the Saints were on the road to face the Chiefs. Late in their 26-13 loss to Kansas City, starting QB Derek Carr suffered an oblique injury. He did not return to the game in the fourth quarter and QB Jake Haener finished the game.

League insiders announced Carr is week-to-week and is going to miss the Saints’ game in Week 6. While Jake Haener replaced Carr last Sunday, he’s not getting the start in Week 6. Instead, the Saints are turning to rookie QB Spencer Rattler against the Buccaneers. This will be the first action that the 24-year-old will see in an NFL regular season game. The Saints are currently 2-3 and have lost three in a row.

Spencer Rattler will start his first NFL game this Sunday vs. Bucs in Week 6

Breaking: Saints rookie QB Spencer Rattler will start Sunday vs. the Buccaneers, head coach Dennis Allen announced. pic.twitter.com/7fpzztyzVY — ESPN (@espn) October 9, 2024



With a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Saints selected QB Spencer Rattler out of South Carolina. Rattler played collegiately for five seasons. His first three were with Oklahoma and his final two were with South Carolina. In three years with the Sooners, Rattler played in 23 games and threw for 4,595 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He added 260 rushing yards for another nine touchdowns. Eventually, Rattler transferred to South Carolina where he started his final two seasons.

With the Gamecocks, the young QB played in 25 games and threw for 6,212 yards in two seasons. That included 37 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Rattler was a fifth-round pick by the Saints in 2024 and he made their 53-man roster. Head coach Dennis Allen announced the rookie is going to start for New Orleans in Week 6. This will be his first taste of an NFL regular season game. After the Saints play the Bucs on Sunday, October 13, they have a Thursday Night Football game on the 17th vs. Denver. It’s too soon to know if Carr will be ready to play vs. the Broncos. If Desmond Ridder plays well in Week 6, the Saints might feel comfortable starting the rookie again in Week 7.