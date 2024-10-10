NFL

The Saints plan to start rookie QB Spencer Rattler in Week 6 vs. the Buccaneers

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Spencer Rattler Saints pic
Spencer Rattler Saints pic

On Monday Night Football in Week 5, the Saints were on the road to face the Chiefs. Late in their 26-13 loss to Kansas City, starting QB Derek Carr suffered an oblique injury. He did not return to the game in the fourth quarter and QB Jake Haener finished the game. 

League insiders announced Carr is week-to-week and is going to miss the Saints’ game in Week 6. While Jake Haener replaced Carr last Sunday, he’s not getting the start in Week 6. Instead, the Saints are turning to rookie QB Spencer Rattler against the Buccaneers. This will be the first action that the 24-year-old will see in an NFL regular season game. The Saints are currently 2-3 and have lost three in a row.

Spencer Rattler will start his first NFL game this Sunday vs. Bucs in Week 6


With a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Saints selected QB Spencer Rattler out of South Carolina. Rattler played collegiately for five seasons. His first three were with Oklahoma and his final two were with South Carolina. In three years with the Sooners, Rattler played in 23 games and threw for 4,595 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He added 260 rushing yards for another nine touchdowns. Eventually, Rattler transferred to South Carolina where he started his final two seasons.

With the Gamecocks, the young QB played in 25 games and threw for 6,212 yards in two seasons. That included 37 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Rattler was a fifth-round pick by the Saints in 2024 and he made their 53-man roster. Head coach Dennis Allen announced the rookie is going to start for New Orleans in Week 6. This will be his first taste of an NFL regular season game. After the Saints play the Bucs on Sunday, October 13, they have a Thursday Night Football game on the 17th vs. Denver. It’s too soon to know if Carr will be ready to play vs. the Broncos. If Desmond Ridder plays well in Week 6, the Saints might feel comfortable starting the rookie again in Week 7.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
George Pickens Steelers pic
NFL

LATEST Steelers’ George Pickens says his limited playing time is decided by offensive coordinator Arthur Smith

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 10 2024
Aidan OConnell Raiders pic
NFL
Aidan O’Connell will start for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 vs. the Steelers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 10 2024

Five games into the 2024 season, the Raiders are 2-3. The team is coming off a 34-18 loss to the Broncos in Week 5. In that game, starting QB Gardner…

Spencer Rattler Saints pic
NFL
The Saints plan to start rookie QB Spencer Rattler in Week 6 vs. the Buccaneers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 10 2024

On Monday Night Football in Week 5, the Saints were on the road to face the Chiefs. Late in their 26-13 loss to Kansas City, starting QB Derek Carr suffered…

Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants pic
NFL
Kayvon Thibodeaux is week-to-week for the Giants after having wrist surgery on Wednesday morning
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 09 2024
Christian Wilkins Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders DT Christian Wilkins is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his foot
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 09 2024
Nico Collins Texans pic
NFL
Texans WR Nico Collins is being placed on the IR with an injured hamstring
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 09 2024
rsz robert saleh in profile jets players behind him 12 17 2023
NFL
Robert Saleh Speaks For First Time Since Jets Sacking As Jeff Ulbrich Named Interim Head Coach
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 09 2024
Arrow to top