Derek Carr exited the Saints’ 26-13 loss to the Chiefs on MNF with an oblique injury

On Monday night, the Saints were on the road to face the Chiefs. New Orleans started the season with two straight wins but has since lost two straight. They were 2-2 heading into their matchup vs. Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs looked to defend a perfect 4-0 record.

New Orleans’ defense did what they could to stop the Chiefs. They were down 16-7 at halftime and did a great job of holding the Chiefs to field goals and not touchdowns on every drive. However, Kansas City beat the Saints 26-13 in the end. In the fourth quarter, Saints starting QB Derek Carr took a big hit on fourth down. He suffered an oblique injury and did not return to the game.

Derek Carr has suffered an oblique injury. These are the muscles responsible for twisting and are attached to the ribs. He’s never had an oblique injury in his history, but he does have a back injury and he was favoring his back. These can take 1-3 weeks to return depending… pic.twitter.com/inOwGPCl17 — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) October 8, 2024



After two wins to start 2024, the Saints have lost three straight. Their offense averaged (45.5) points over their first two games of the season. However, the Saints are averaging just (16.3) points per game in their last three contests. Dereck Carr threw for five touchdowns in the first two games and has just three in three games. That includes zero touchdowns in a 26-24 loss to the Falcons. Carr is in his second season with the Saints after nine years with the Raiders.

In 11 professional seasons, Carr has never missed significant time due to injury. He’s played at least 15 games in all 10 of his previous seasons. Additionally, Carr played every game in seven of those 10 seasons. With an oblique injury suffered on MNF, there’s a chance that Carr will miss time. The 33-year-old is a tough player and he doesn’t like to miss games due to injury. If Carr cannot play this Sunday, Jake Haener will be the starting QB in Week 6. He came in for Carr vs. the Chiefs and didn’t have much success. Haener was 2-7 for 17 yards along with two rushes for 11 yards. If Carr is out for Week 6, the Saints could be staring down their fourth-straught loss.