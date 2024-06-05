In the 2023-24 season, the Houston Rockets finished with an even 41-41 record. As the 11th seed in the West, they missed out on the postseason for the fourth straight year. Houston got lucky this offseason and landed the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Rockets have several first-round picks they are still trying to develop on their roster.

It might be in Houston’s best interest to trade out of the third pick. The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported that the Rockets are in talks with Brooklyn and Memphis about trading the #3 pick. He noted that Houston would love to acquire Mikal Bridges in a trade. While the Grizzlies want to trade up to the third pick and select Donovan Clingan. The 2024 NBA Draft is later this month, starting on June 26th.

Will the Nets or Grizzlies end up trading for the third overall pick in the 2024 NAB Draft?

The Rockets have been in trade talks with the Nets and Grizzlies about the No. 3 overall pick, per @KevinOConnorNBA (https://t.co/am3XXjUZe9). Houston is seeking Mikal Bridges while Memphis covets Donovan Clingan. pic.twitter.com/Jh7zZFcNMu — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 4, 2024



According to Kevin O’Connor, the Rockets have listened to trade offers from the Nets and Grizzlies about the #3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Houston is in a position where they do not need another top-five pick on their roster. They’ve had plenty of them over the last three seasons. One team that’s had ongoing discussions with the Rockets is the Brooklyn Nets. The 2023-24 season was their first full year without Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

Brooklyn struggled to win consistently. If the Rockets were to trade the third pick to the Nets, they would want Mikal Bridges in return. A player that Brooklyn deemed untouchable last season. Who knows if the Nets feel the same way this offseason? It was reported that the Rockets inquired with the Nets about Bridges in 2023-24 but Brooklyn was unwilling to trade. Luckily, Houston has been in talks with the Memphis Grizzlies about the #3 overall pick. Giving the team options on what they want to do.

The Houston Rockets are interested in trading the No. 3 pick to Brooklyn for Mikal Bridges, per @KevinOConnorNBA “League sources say the Rockets have had conversation with the Grizzlies about trading down from this pick, and that the Rockets hold out hope that the Nets would be… pic.twitter.com/tjwl8Uvwym — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 4, 2024



Last season, the Grizzlies had the second-worst record in the Western Conference. That’s in large part because all-star PG Ja Morant missed a majority of the season. Through the draft lottery, Memphis got the 9th overall pick. However, the team has been in talks with the Rockets about trading up to the third overall picks. The team reportedly covets UConn Huskies two-time national champion, Donovan Clingan. He’s a player that would likely be on the board at #3. That would be a win for the Grizzlies if they could trade up and take one of the best players in this class. We’ll have to wait and see how this all plays out.