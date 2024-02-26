NBA

The Phoenix Suns Have The Easiest Remaining Schedule In The NBA

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 20343573330
rsz 20343573330

The Phoenix Suns made up some ground in the Western Conference standings on Sunday. Thanks to their win over the Lakers and losses by the Pelicans and Mavericks, Kevin Durant and company are currently sitting in 6th place, the final non-Play In postseason spot. But they’ll have to be at their best for the final 24 games of the regular season, as Phoenix has the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA.

Phoenix Suns Have Toughest Remaining Schedule In The NBA

Things started slowly for the Suns this season. Due to various injuries, the team’s new “big 3” had limited playing time together during the first couple of months, and they were 19-18 back in early January. But they began to gel as the 2024 calendar year rolled along, and they are now 14-6 in their last 20 games to improve their record to 34-24.

They’ll have a good chance to improve that mark in the coming days, as they are set for two straight home games against the 12th place Houston Rockets, but that will be the end of their easy stretch.

No team has tougher opponents the rest of the way than Phoenix. After their games against Houston, 3 of their next 4 games are against teams currently in the top-3 in their respective conferences, including two against the mighty Boston Celtics. Then they’ll take on the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

Final Ten Games Are Particularly Brutal

The 10 game stretch to close the season for the Suns is downright brutal. Each of those contests will be against a top-7 team, including 2 against each of the Timberwolves, Pelicans, and Clippers. They do have two games against the Spurs and will play against the Hornets and Raptors, but the overall winning percentage of their remaining opponents is 56.9%.

The Utah Jazz, who are currently 3 games back of the 10th seed and final Play-In spot, have the second-toughest remaining schedule. The Spurs, Hornets, and Lakers round out the top-5.

The Orlando Magic have the easiest remaining schedule in the NBA. They still have three games to play against the Hornets, and one each against the Wizards and Pistons.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 20343573330
NBA

LATEST The Phoenix Suns Have The Easiest Remaining Schedule In The NBA

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 26 2024
Bronny James USC pic
NBA
NBA mock drafts now have Bronny James being selected in 2025 and not 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 26 2024

LeBron James is playing at an elite level 21 years into his legendary NBA career. There are not many milestones that James has yet to accomplish. He’s been an all-star,…

Jabari Smith Jr. Rockets
NBA
Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. is shooting (.429) percent from beyond the arc since the all-star break
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 26 2024

At 25-32, the Houston Rockets are 12th in the Western Conference. The Rockets have some younger players on their team that are still getting used to life in the NBA….

Trae Young hawks pic 1
NBA
How will the Hawks manage without all-star Trae Young (finger) for the next four weeks?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 26 2024
72740181007 usatsi 22618952 ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NBA
Kings Up, Mavericks Down In The West After Wild Sunday In The NBA
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 26 2024
rsz domantas sabonis wemby 1
NBA
Domantas Sabonis Notches NBA-Leading 20th Triple-Double In Kings Big Win Over Clippers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 26 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn18
NBA
NBA: Jordan Poole Scores Season-High 31 Points Off The Bench In Sunday’s Loss
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 26 2024
Arrow to top