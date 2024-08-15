This offseason, the New England Patriots and pass rusher Matthew Judon have been at a crossroads. Judon is entering the final season of a four-year deal. The 32-year-old is set to make $6.5 million in a base salary in 2024. However, Judon felt that $6.5 million was not reflective of his production with the Patriots.

The veteran had missed practices this summer with New England due to his contract dispute. Eventually, Judon did show up but he was not participating fully. Since then, Judon returned to the team, and head coach Jerod Mayo said he was “meeting all expectations.” However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots traded Matthew Judon on Wednesday night to the Falcons in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick. Judon has parted ways with New England after three seasons.

Matthew Judon is the new star pass rusher for the Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta has been seeking a pass-rusher for a while, previously trying to trade for Montez Sweat before last year’s trade deadline, then trying to trade up for UCLA’s Laiatu Latu in April’s draft. Today, they acquire Matthew Judon from New England for a 3rd-round pick. https://t.co/Iu6GeLoRKU pic.twitter.com/HiaOBZKEnO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2024



To begin his professional career, Matthew Judon was a fifth-round pick by the Ravens out of Grand Valley State. Judon’s first five seasons were with Baltimore where he played in 79 games and made 49 starts. His career-high for sacks with the Ravens was (9.5) during his 2019 campaign. Following the 2020 season, Judon signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots. In Judon’s first season with the Patriots, he had (12.5) sacks in 16 games. The veteran pass-rusher did not stop there. During his 2022 campaign, Judon hit a new career-high of (15.5) sacks in one season.

The 32-year-old was primed for another dominant season in 2023. He had (4.0) sacks through the Patriots’ first four games. However, Judon tore his bicep in Week 4 and missed the rest of the season. From 2021-2022, Judon (28.0) sacks for New England. Now, the former fifth-round pick is a member of the Falcons. Atlanta tried trading up in the 2024 draft for UCLA’s Laiatu Latu but never got a deal done. Instead, they traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for New England’s best pass rusher. Judon is headed to Atlanta without an extension but there are reports that a deal could get done before the start of the season in a few weeks. Matthew Judon will be entering his ninth season in the NFL.