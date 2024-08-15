NFL

The Patriots have traded Matthew Judon to the Falcons for a 2025 third-round pick

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Matthew Judon Patriots pic 1
Matthew Judon Patriots pic 1

This offseason, the New England Patriots and pass rusher Matthew Judon have been at a crossroads. Judon is entering the final season of a four-year deal. The 32-year-old is set to make $6.5 million in a base salary in 2024. However, Judon felt that $6.5 million was not reflective of his production with the Patriots. 

The veteran had missed practices this summer with New England due to his contract dispute. Eventually, Judon did show up but he was not participating fully. Since then, Judon returned to the team, and head coach Jerod Mayo said he was “meeting all expectations.” However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots traded Matthew Judon on Wednesday night to the Falcons in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick. Judon has parted ways with New England after three seasons.

Matthew Judon is the new star pass rusher for the Atlanta Falcons


To begin his professional career, Matthew Judon was a fifth-round pick by the Ravens out of Grand Valley State. Judon’s first five seasons were with Baltimore where he played in 79 games and made 49 starts. His career-high for sacks with the Ravens was (9.5) during his 2019 campaign. Following the 2020 season, Judon signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots. In Judon’s first season with the Patriots, he had (12.5) sacks in 16 games. The veteran pass-rusher did not stop there. During his 2022 campaign, Judon hit a new career-high of (15.5) sacks in one season.

The 32-year-old was primed for another dominant season in 2023. He had (4.0) sacks through the Patriots’ first four games. However, Judon tore his bicep in Week 4 and missed the rest of the season. From 2021-2022, Judon (28.0) sacks for New England. Now, the former fifth-round pick is a member of the Falcons. Atlanta tried trading up in the 2024 draft for UCLA’s Laiatu Latu but never got a deal done. Instead, they traded a 2025 third-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for New England’s best pass rusher. Judon is headed to Atlanta without an extension but there are reports that a deal could get done before the start of the season in a few weeks. Matthew Judon will be entering his ninth season in the NFL.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Matt Milano Bills pic
NFL

LATEST Buffalo’s Matt Milano suffered a torn bicep at practice and is out indefinitely

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2024
Louis Rees-Zammit
NFL
Kansas City’s New Welsh Star Louis Rees-Zammit Misses Chiefs Practice With Back Injury
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 15 2024

Kansas City Chiefs’ newest star Louis Rees-Zammit has been forced to miss out on practice this week, with the Welshman suffering from a back injury. Louis Rees-Zammit Misses Practice Louis…

Christian Kirk Jags pic
NFL
Jaguars’ Christian Kirk is dealing with a ‘minor’ calf injury according to head coach Doug Pederson
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2024

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to bounce back in 2024 after a rough end to their 2023 campaign. After Week 12 last season, the Jaguars were 8-3 and were in…

Matthew Judon Patriots pic 1
NFL
The Patriots have traded Matthew Judon to the Falcons for a 2025 third-round pick
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2024
Matthew Stafford Rams
NFL
Matthew Stafford Leaves Practice Early With Concerning Hamstring Injury Just Weeks Before The Season Begins
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 15 2024
Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah Browns pic
NFL
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is signing a three-year, $39 million extension with the Browns
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 14 2024
Jahmyr Gibbs Lions pic
NFL
Dan Campbell Provides Positive Update On Lions Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs’ Injury
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 14 2024
Arrow to top