Patriots’ Matthew Judon participated in his first fully padded practice of the 2024 season on Friday

Zach Wolpin
The New England Patriots are entering a new era of their franchise. Bill Belichick and the Patriots parted ways after the 2023 season. Former Patriots LB Jerod Mayo was hired to replace Belichick. Additionally, the team parted ways with QB Mac Jones this offseason. With the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected QB Drake Maye out of North Carolina. 

Over the last few seasons, the team’s best defensive player has been LB Matthew Judon. The 31-year-old played in just four games last season after he tore his bicep. Judon is set to enter the final season of a four-year deal with the Patriots. He’s set to make a base salary of $6.5 million. Until Thursday, Judon had been sitting out amid a contract dispute. The former fifth-round pick wants his contract to be renegotiated. On Friday, Judon participated in his first fully padded practice of the 2024 season.

New England needs Matthew Judon to stay healthy in 2024


Matthew Judon spent the first five seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He had (34.5) sacks in his five years with the Ravens. His highest season total was 2019 with (9.5) sacks. Ahead of the  2021 season, Judon signed a four-year, $54.5 million deal with the Patriots. Judon played in all 17 games for New England in 2021 and had (12.5) sacks. That was a new career high for Judon. However, he topped that with his 2022 campaign when he had (15.5) and earned his fourth-straight Pro Bowl selection.

Unfortunately, Judon tore his bicep in 2023 and only played in four games for the Patriots. Judon still finished the season with (4.0) sacks. This offseason, the veteran LB wanted to work on his contract. He felt like he was not being paid enough for the 2024 season. In five years with the Ravens, he had (34.5) sacks and he has (32.0) in 38 career games with New England. There’s no denying that Judon is the team’s best pass rusher and the Patriots need his production. Matthew Judon has had support from his teammates and his head coach while contract negotiations have been going on. Both parties are optimistic a deal can be worked out in the future.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
