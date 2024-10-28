The Patriots are trading Josh Uche to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick

On Sunday in Week 8, the Patriots were at home to face the Jets. Rookie QB Drake Maye started the game but left due to a concussion. Despite Maye not finishing the game, New England won 25-22 vs. the Jets. The Patriots are 2-6 through their first eight games in 2024.

Against the Jets on Sunday in Week 8, pass rusher Josh Uche was a healthy scratch for the Patriots. On Monday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced that the Patriots have traded Uche to the Chiefs. Kansas City is giving the Patriots a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for Uche. The Chiefs wanted to add help on their defensive line and they’ve done that with Uche.

Josh Uche is now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs

It’s a 6th rounder in 2026 going to the Patriots. https://t.co/eseVDmCE8G — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2024



With a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Patriots selected pass rusher Josh Uche out of Michigan. As a rookie, Uche played in nine games and made one start for New England. He had one sack, nine combined tackles, and seven QB hits. During his second season in 2021, Uche played in 12 games for the Patriots. The 26-year-old had three sacks, 12 combined tackles, and four QB hits. Uche struggled in his first two seasons with New England.

Uche played in 15 of the Patriots’ 17 games in 2022 and he had the most productive season of his career so far. The pass rusher had a career-high (11.5) sacks, 27 combined tackles, and 14 QB hits. Unfortunately, Uche only had three sacks in 2023 and did not get a long-term extension from New England. He signed a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason. New England knows they are not going to compete in the AFC this season and that’s why they were willing to part ways with Uche. Now, he’s a member of the back-to-back Super Bowl champions. We’ll see what Uche can do for the Chiefs defense that hasn’t had a dominant pass rush in 2024.