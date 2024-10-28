NFL

The Patriots are trading Josh Uche to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Josh Uche Patriots pic
Josh Uche Patriots pic

On Sunday in Week 8, the Patriots were at home to face the Jets. Rookie QB Drake Maye started the game but left due to a concussion. Despite Maye not finishing the game, New England won 25-22 vs. the Jets. The Patriots are 2-6 through their first eight games in 2024. 

Against the Jets on Sunday in Week 8, pass rusher Josh Uche was a healthy scratch for the Patriots. On Monday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport announced that the Patriots have traded Uche to the Chiefs. Kansas City is giving the Patriots a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for Uche. The Chiefs wanted to add help on their defensive line and they’ve done that with Uche.

Josh Uche is now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs


With a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Patriots selected pass rusher Josh Uche out of Michigan. As a rookie, Uche played in nine games and made one start for New England. He had one sack, nine combined tackles, and seven QB hits. During his second season in 2021, Uche played in 12 games for the Patriots. The 26-year-old had three sacks, 12 combined tackles, and four QB hits. Uche struggled in his first two seasons with New England.

Uche played in 15 of the Patriots’ 17 games in 2022 and he had the most productive season of his career so far. The pass rusher had a career-high (11.5) sacks, 27 combined tackles, and 14 QB hits. Unfortunately, Uche only had three sacks in 2023 and did not get a long-term extension from New England. He signed a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason. New England knows they are not going to compete in the AFC this season and that’s why they were willing to part ways with Uche. Now, he’s a member of the back-to-back Super Bowl champions. We’ll see what Uche can do for the Chiefs defense that hasn’t had a dominant pass rush in 2024.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Josh Uche Patriots pic
NFL

LATEST The Patriots are trading Josh Uche to the Chiefs for a sixth-round pick

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 28 2024
Stefon Diggs Texans pic 1
NFL
Texans’ Stefon Diggs is feared to have torn his ACL in a Week 8 win vs. the Colts
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 28 2024

C.J. Stroud and the Texans survived a close 23-20 win vs. the Colts in Week 8 to improve to 6-2. They have sole control of first place in the AFC…

Christian Kirk injury Jaguars pic
NFL
Jaguars’ Christian Kirk broke his collarbone vs. Green Bay and is out the rest of the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 28 2024

After a 30-27 loss to the Packers in Week 8, the Jaguars fell to 2-6 on the season. The team has carried their losing streak from the end of last…

Lions Special team
NFL
Lions Special Team Shines In Titans Thrashing As Detroit Becomes Second Side To Put Up 50 Points This Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 28 2024
Jayden Daniels
NFL
Jayden Daniels Pulls Win Out Of Nowhere With Last Gasp Hail Mary Against Caleb Williams And The Bears
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 28 2024
Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL
Puka Nacua Made A Dream Return To The Rams Lineup In Thursday Night Win Over The Vikings
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 25 2024
Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen Giants pic
NFL
Giants owner John Mara is committed to Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen for the 2025 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 24 2024
Arrow to top