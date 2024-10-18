Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson (foot) is on track to play in Week 7 vs. the Jaguars

Through six games this season, the New England Patriots are 1-5. They started the year with a 16-10 win in Week 1 vs. the Bengals. Since then, they’ve lost five straight and have made a QB change along the way. For the first five weeks of the season, Jacoby Brissett was the starting QB.

First-year head coach Jerod Mayo felt the team needed a spark at QB and the Patriots turned to rookie Drake Maye in Week 6. Despite a 42-21 loss to the Texans, Maye threw for 243 passing yards and three touchdowns. New England was without their top RB Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 6. However, the 26-year-old returned to practice on Friday and he expects to play in Week 7 vs. the Jaguars. The Patriots are on the road for a neutral site game at Wembley Field in London.

The Patriots should have Rhamondre Stevenson back in Week 7

Fire up Rhamondre Stevenson in a fantastic matchup in Week 7 in London! https://t.co/uVWBLS9XFb — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) October 18, 2024



In the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft, the Patriots selected Rhamondre Stevenson out of Oklahoma. He’d played in 46 games for the Patriots and had made 25 starts. Stevenson played in 12 of their 17 games as a rookie in 2021 and made two starts. His best season so far was in 2022 when he played in all 17 games and made 17 starts. The talented RB carried the ball 210 times for 1,040 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2022. Last season, he started 12 games for the Patriots and had 156 carries for 619 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

This season, Stevenson has played in five of New England’s six games and has made four starts. Stevenson was out in Week 6 with a foot injury he suffered late in a Week 5 loss. Without Stevenson in Week 6, Antonio Gibson led the team with 13 carries. However, it was rookie QB Drake Maye who led the team with 38 rushing yards on five carries. Through five games in 2024, Stevenson is averaging a career-high (71.1) rushing yards per game. We’ll see if he had that same kind of production in Week 7 vs. the Jaguars.