NFL

Panthers’ rookie RB Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his season debut in Week 10

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Jonathon Brooks Panthers pic
Jonathon Brooks Panthers pic

Against the Saints in Week 9, the Panthers won 23-22 at home. That was their second win of the season and they’re now 2-7. At this point in the season, Chuba Hubbard is the clear RB1 for Carolina. He has 133 rushes for 665 yards and three rushing touchdowns. The next closest is Miles Sanders with 36 carries for 134 yards. 

With a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Panthers selected RB Jonathon Brooks out of Texas. He suffered a torn ACL in November 2023 and was still rehabbing at the start of the year. Brooks began the 2024 season on the PUP list but had his 21-day practice window opened in mid-October. Barring a setback, ESPN’s David Newton reported that Brooks is expected to make his season debut in Week 10 for Carolina.

How will Jonathon Brooks be used in a Panthers backfield that is dominated by Chuba Hubbard?


Through their first nine games of the 2024 season, there’s no questioning who’s the Panthers’ RB1. He’s had at least 15 rushing attempts in six of his nine games played this season. Additionally, he’s seen at least four targets in five of his nine games in 2024. Hubbard has carried the majority of the workload for Carolina. Heading into Week 10, the Panthers are getting an addition to their backfield.

Rookie RB Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut in Week 10 vs. the Giants. Brooks was a second-round pick by the Panthers in 2024 out of Texas. During the beginning of his collegiate career, he was a backup for the Longhorns behind now Falcons’ RB Bijan Robinson. Brooks got his chance to be the RB1 for Texas in 2023 and he did not disappoint. He carried the ball 187 times for 1,139 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL late in the 2023 season and that set him back to begin 2024. Barring a setback, the 21-year-old will make his season debut for the Panthers in Week 10. Carolina is on the road in Germany for a neutral site game vs. the Giants.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jonathon Brooks Panthers pic
NFL

LATEST Panthers’ rookie RB Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his season debut in Week 10

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 04 2024
Trey Hendrickson Bengals pic
NFL
Trey Hendrickson Had A Career High 4.0 Sacks Against The Raiders, Takes Over As NFL Sack Leader
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 04 2024

Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson enjoyed a career day on Sunday afternoon, with 4.0 sacks against the Raiders taking the Cincinnati star atop the NFL sack race.   Trey Hendrickson Leads…

Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL
Who Was Ejected In NFL Week 9? Officials Dismiss Lions & Rams Players
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 04 2024

There aren’t too many disqualifications in the NFL these days which is why the Sunday late slate was so interesting, as two players were ejected on the same evening in…

Dallas Turner Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings DC Brian Flores is confident rookie Dallas Turner can be an impactful player
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 01 2024
Jared Goff Lions pic 1
NFL
Jared Goff Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Month After Faultless October For The Lions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 01 2024
Will Anderson Jr. Texans hurt pic
NFL
Will Anderson Jr. left the Texans’ TNF loss to the Jets in Week 9 with an ankle injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 01 2024
Garrett Wilson
NFL
Garrett Wilson Stuns With Two Athletic One Handed Catches To Seal Jets Win Over Texans
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 01 2024
Arrow to top