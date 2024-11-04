Panthers’ rookie RB Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his season debut in Week 10

Against the Saints in Week 9, the Panthers won 23-22 at home. That was their second win of the season and they’re now 2-7. At this point in the season, Chuba Hubbard is the clear RB1 for Carolina. He has 133 rushes for 665 yards and three rushing touchdowns. The next closest is Miles Sanders with 36 carries for 134 yards.

With a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Panthers selected RB Jonathon Brooks out of Texas. He suffered a torn ACL in November 2023 and was still rehabbing at the start of the year. Brooks began the 2024 season on the PUP list but had his 21-day practice window opened in mid-October. Barring a setback, ESPN’s David Newton reported that Brooks is expected to make his season debut in Week 10 for Carolina.

How will Jonathon Brooks be used in a Panthers backfield that is dominated by Chuba Hubbard?

Carolina’s rookie running back, Jonathon Brooks, is slated to return next Sunday: https://t.co/TUAlNuBaiE — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2024



Through their first nine games of the 2024 season, there’s no questioning who’s the Panthers’ RB1. He’s had at least 15 rushing attempts in six of his nine games played this season. Additionally, he’s seen at least four targets in five of his nine games in 2024. Hubbard has carried the majority of the workload for Carolina. Heading into Week 10, the Panthers are getting an addition to their backfield.

Rookie RB Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut in Week 10 vs. the Giants. Brooks was a second-round pick by the Panthers in 2024 out of Texas. During the beginning of his collegiate career, he was a backup for the Longhorns behind now Falcons’ RB Bijan Robinson. Brooks got his chance to be the RB1 for Texas in 2023 and he did not disappoint. He carried the ball 187 times for 1,139 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL late in the 2023 season and that set him back to begin 2024. Barring a setback, the 21-year-old will make his season debut for the Panthers in Week 10. Carolina is on the road in Germany for a neutral site game vs. the Giants.