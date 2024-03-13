NFL

The Panthers are set to meet with free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney this week

Zach Wolpin
At 2-15, the Carolina Panthers had the worst record in the NFL in 2023. They had the #1 pick but it belonged to Chicago because of a trade the previous season. That’s left the organization in an extremely tough spot heading into 2024. Recently, the team made a trade with the Giants and sent star pass-rusher Brain Burns to New York. 

The Panthers avoided paying Burns a long-term deal and got some draft capital in return. However, the team now needs to add another edge rusher for 2024. Whether that be through free agency or the draft. Per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Carolina is set to meet with free-agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney this week. Could the 31-year-old be a one to two-year fix at OLB/DE for the Panthers?

Is Jadeveon Clowney a good fit for the Panthers in 2024?


For the last five seasons, Jadeveon Clowney has been playing on a one-year deal. That started in 2019 when he was on a franchise tag with Houston. However, he was traded before the start of 2019 to the Seahawks. He played one season in Seattle and then joined the Titans on another one-year deal in 2020. Clowney joined the Browns in 2021 and 2022, both one deals. Last season, the veteran pass-rusher was with the Baltimore Ravens on his fifth one-year deal in a row. Chances are he will sign another one for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Clowney played in all 17 games for the Ravens and made 15 starts. After just (2.0) sacks in 2022, the three-time Pro Bowler had (9.5) for Baltimore. That was the second-most on their team last season. With his contract up, the free-agent pass-rusher is looking to find a new home this offseason. Sources have reported that Clowney is expected to meet with the Carolina Panthers this week. A possible homecoming for the 31-year-old.


Before being drafted by the Texans in 2014, Jadeveon Clowney played collegiately at the University of South Carolina. Additionally, he was born in SC and played high school football there as well. Joining the Panthers would be a homecoming for the free agent. After trading Brian Burns to the Giants, Carolina needs an edge rusher who they can rely on next season. Signing Cowlney to a one-year deal for 2024 is a smart move for the Panthers. We’ll have to wait and see if the two parties can get a deal done.

