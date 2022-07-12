The Open Championship Top 10 Finish Tips

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With the 2022 Open Championship getting underway in just a matter of days, all of the best golfers in the world will be putting their final practice and preparations in ahead of teeing off in The 150th Open Championship on Thursday. St Andrews takes centre stage, hosting The Open for the 30th time this year.

But this article is all about finishing inside the Top 10 come Sunday evening. Who do you think will have a great week on the Scottish Links and be there or there abouts after 72 holes? Without any further ado, here is who we fancy to be inside the Top 10 of The Open leaderboard come end of play on Sunday.

The 150th Open Championship Preview

Major championship golf is always highly compelling, and this week should be no different. The 150th Open Championship should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action up in St Andrews, Scotland.

Some notable names from the top of the sport such as PGA Champion, Justin Thomas, Masters Champion and world number one, Scottie Scheffler, four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy, and multiple major winner, Brooks Koepka, all feature this week at St Andrews, aiming to become the The 150th Open Championship champion.

Collin Morikawa won this event 12-months ago, finishing on -15 par, two shots ahead of fellow American, Jordan Spieth. If you think the young golfing protégé has what it takes to defend his Claret Jug and claim his second Open Championship victory, you can back him at a price of 20/1 with Virgin Bet. Morikawa is one of the leading market contenders, and it is clear to see why.

Taking a look at the course itself, St Andrews Links is a complete masterpiece. It is highly regarded as one of the best golf courses in the world. The Old Course is a par 72 and is 7,305 yards in length. The Open has been held here on 29 previous occasions, as well as hosting The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship several times over the years. The course record is held by Englishman Ross Fisher, who cared an -11, 61 back in 2017.

The purse for this event is a staggering $11.5 million, with the winner taking home a tasty $2.07 million. This is one of the highest paying tournaments on the golfing schedule, alongside The Masters, PGA Championship and the US Open. Not bad for four days work!

Now we are focusing on who we believe has the best chance of a great run this week in The Open, which could well end in a Top 10 finish come Sunday night. Here is who we are backing to play some stellar golf and go close to winning this week up in Scotland in the 30th Open Championship held at the Old Course, St Andrews.

The Open Championship Top 10 Finish Betting Tips

The 150th Open Championship Tip 1: Sam Burns to finish in the Top 10 @ 5/1 with Virgin Bet

World number nine and multi-winner on the PGA Tour this season, Sam Burns, is playing the best golf of his life and looks to be a great bet for a Top 10 finish at The 150th Open Championship this week at St Andrews.

Burns is yet to have a Top 10 finish in a major championship, but has only played in fur since graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour. This is only the second Open Championship the 25-year-old will have played in, having played at Royal St George’s and did indeed make the cut.

However, Burns form from the tail end of last season right through to now has been nothing short of exemplary. Burns has won four events on the PGA Tour in the space of just 12 months, winning the Valspar Championship in 2021, before defending it this year. The American also won the Sanderson Farms Championship last year, and the Charles Schwab Challenge just a few weeks ago, defeating world number one, Scottie Scheffler in a play-off.

On his day, Burns is as good as anyone in the world, so a Top 10 finish is most definitely achievable for the up-and-coming golfing superstar.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders and one of the most in form players in the world right now. Definitely worth backing at a great price of 5/1 with Virgin Bet.

The 150th Open Championship Tip 2: Xander Schauffele to finish in the Top 10 @ 3/1 with Virgin Bet

Xander Schauffele has finished inside the Top 10 in nine major championships since 2017. The 28-year-old is one of the most consistent players on tour, and certainly has the game to be able to contend with all of the best golfers in the world on a regular basis.

Schauffele comes here in excellent form, having won the Travelers Championship just a fortnight ago, as well as winning the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in Ireland at the beginning of last week, prior to the Scottish Open. Schauffele played some stellar golf at The Renaissance Club too, which stands him in good stead for this week at St Andrews.

The American Ryder Cup superstar is widely regarded as one of the most consistent players on tour, and has a complete golf game that is a shoe in to win a major championship in the not so distant future.

The 28-year-old is now ranked at number four in the Official World Golf Rankings, and is more than capable of reaching number one at some stage in his career. Schauffele’s best finish at The Open was in 2018 where he finished second, so he will be hoping of more of the same this time around up in Scotland for The 150th Open Championship.

Certainly in with a big chance of a Top 10 finish at a great price of 3/1 with Virgin Bet.

The 150th Open Championship Tip 3: Tommy Fleetwood to finish in the Top 10 @ 6/1 with Virgin Bet

Our third and final tip to finish inside the Top 10 at The Open this week from St Andrews Links is the Englishman, Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood has had an indifferent 2021/22 season, showing glimpses of his best golf at times, but then showing signs of struggling in patches too. However, everyone that is a golf fan and watches the PGA Tour and DP World Tour regularly knows that on his day, Tommy Fleetwood has the golf game to contend with the best players in the world.

Fleetwood finished in second place at the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, and would have won that week if it wasn’t for the sheer brilliance of Irishman, Shane Lowry, who played the best 72 holes of his life and triumphed on home soil.

Fleetwood hits a penetrating ball, the golf ball takes off like a rocket, and the Englishman has the ability to hit it low, under the wind when he wants to. That will certainly help the former Race To Dubai winner this week at St Andrews.

Fleetwood’s bread and butter is links golf, so The Open, on paper at least, should be his favourite tournament on the golfing roster. After a Top 10 finish at the PGA Championship and a reasonable week at the Genesis Scottish Open last week, Tommy Fleetwood has every chance of going all the way here this week, hence why we have selected him for a Top 10 finish.

Certainly capable of winning his first major championship and likely to finish inside the Top 10, therefore very backable at a price of 6/1 with Virgin Bet.

Finish Inside The Top 10 – The Open Odds

Golfer (To finish in the Top 10) Highest Odds Bookmaker Rory McIlroy 17/10 Jon Rahm 2/1 Scottie Scheffler 2/1 Justin Thomas 11/5 Collin Morikawa 12/5 Matthew Fitzpatrick 13/5 Jordan Spieth 3/1 Xander Schauffele 3/1 Will Zalatoris 7/2 Cameron Smith 4/1

Other notable mentions

Although Burns, Schauffele and Fleetwood are our biggest fancies to have a great week and finish inside the Top 10 at St Andrews Links, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance of having a strong week in The Open Championship at a great price:

Collin Morikawa @ 12/5, Will Zalatoris @ 7/2, Shane Lowry @ 4/1, Justin Rose @ 10/1 and Max Homa @ 12/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

