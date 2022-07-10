Countries
The 150th Open Championship Betting Offers and Golf Free Bets

The 150th Open Championship Betting Offers and Golf Free Bets

Updated

4 days ago

on

the open championship - tiger woods masters 2019 golf

The fourth major championship of the year is just days away as all of the world’s best golfers head to St Andrews’ for The 150th Open Championship. World number one, Scottie Scheffler, won The Masters in April, Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship in May, Matthew Fitzpatrick won the US Open last month, so who’s name will be on the final major championship of 2022?

Collin Morikawa won this tournament last year, beating Jordan Spieth by two strokes on -15 par. He was one of the betting favourites last time out, and comes to St Andrews’ Links this week as one of the leading market contenders, looking to successfully defend his Open Championship title.

If you think the American can successfully defend his Claret Jug this week on Scottish soil, then here are a list of the best golf betting offers and free bets for you to make use of ahead of The 150th Open Championship.

Best Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

18+. T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

William Hill Betting Offer For The Open Championship – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

William Hill are one of the leaders in the world of betting – they’ve been a household name in the bookmaking industry since 1934! This means they are a bookie you can put your full trust in ahead of The 150th Open Championship, which gets underway this Thursday.

Whether you think former world number one and four-time major champion, Rory McIlroy, will reign supreme at St Andrews’ Golf Links, or whether you think Viktor Hovland can claim his maiden major title, William Hill is the place to be for your bets on the golf.

Plus, the William Hill teams have also given us at SportsLens an exclusive £30 free bet joining offer that requires you to bet only £10 – here’s how to get involved.

How To Claim Your William Hill £30 Free Bet for The Open:

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code H30 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 2 x £15/€15, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms.

888Sport Open Championship Betting Offer: Bet £20 Get £40 In Golf Free Bets

Grab a £40 free bet to use on The Open extravaganza with 888Sport – just place an initial £20 opening bet after you’ve signed up and deposited with them and you will receive your £40 in free bets after the qualifying bet has settled.

This 150th Open Championship Free Bet offer from 888Sport is one of the best out there, so it is definitely worth your while utilising this offer.

Key Terms to claim 888Sport Betting Offer:

Bet £20 Get £40 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
Qualifying bet must be placed at the normal odds • max bet £5 • Extra winnings paid in FREE BETS and added within 72 hrs of qualifying bet settlement • Free bet stakes not included in bet returns • Free bets expire 7 days after credit • This offer may not be combined with any other offer • Full T&C’s apply

Bet UK Open Championship Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Golf Free Bets

Bet UK may have flown under the radar of many sporting punters and may be more renowned for their horse racing markets, but you should certainly consider taking their exclusive Open Championship betting offer.

To get your £30 in free bets, all you have to do is deposit and place a qualifying £10 bet on their up and coming sportsbook and you will be rewarded with your free bets. A fantastic offer to make use of ahead of the 150th hosting of The Open Championship – the 30th time it will have been at St Andrews’!

How To Claim Your Bet UK £30 Free Bet:

  • Click here and sign up to Bet UK
  • Bet £10 at odds of (1.50) or greater and Get a £30 FREE BET
  • Once your bet has settled, you will receive your £30 in free bets

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet Storm Offer For The 150th Open – Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Bet Storm have a great offer for you if you are interested in the major championship golf this week from the home of golf – St Andrews’. This extraordinary golf tournament where the winner will claim the famous Claret Jug, and Bet Storm are offering an exclusive betting offer to make things even better!

Put down a £10 bet and you will receive £30 in free bets to use on any of Bet Storm‘s markets.

How to claim The Open Championship Betting Offer:

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free Bet - one-time stake of £10, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.

The 150th Open Championship BoyleSports Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Golf Free Bets

BoyleSports are well renowned for their fantastic betting offers and enhanced prices across their vast sportsbook. The 150th Open Championship is no different as the team at BoyleSports are offering new customers a mouth-watering £20 in free bets when they place just an opening £10 qualifying bet.

So if you fancy Tiger Woods to win a fourth Open Championship come Sunday afternoon or if you think Jordan Spieth has hit form at the right time and is the man to beat, then ensure you place your 2022 Open Championship bets with BoyleSports.

Utilise BoyleSports 150th Open Championship exclusive Betting Offer by:

  1. Clicking here to sign up to BoyleSports
  2. Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. Receive £20 worth of Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

The Open Championship Virgin Bet Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 In Golf Free Bets

Whether you’re betting on the world number one Scottie Scheffler, or the Travelers Championship winner on the PGA Tour from a fortnight ago, Xander Schauffele, the Virgin Bet 150th Open Championship betting offer means you can have a good punt on whoever you think will come out on top in the final major of the year.

Bet £10 with Virgin Bet and you will get £20 in free bets as a new customer.

How to claim The Open Betting Offer with Virgin Bet:

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Betfred 150th Open Championship Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £60 In Golf Bonuses

No matter who you predict will lift the famous Claret Jug come Sunday, ensure you make use of Betfred‘s exclusive golf free bets offer. If you fancy a wager on the 2022 Open Championship, Betfred is the place to be.

Betfred have you covered if you fancy a flutter on the golf, live from St Andrews’ with up to £60 in bonuses available to new customers if you sign up today through the link below and make a £10 qualifying bet.

How to utilise Betfred’s Open Championship Bonuses Offer:

Betfred news default

565 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Copy
Claim offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

The Open Championship Free Bets In The USA

Betting on The 150th Open Championship in the USA? You can claim this excellent golf betting offer from Bet Online to place your winning bets with by clicking below.

50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Claim Offer
Learn More

The 2022 Open Championship Exclusive Offers

All of the best golfers on planet earth travel to Scotland this week in a bid to win the world famous Open Championship. Notable names such as Jon Rahm, reigning champion, Collin Morikawa and now LIV Invitational Series tour player, Dustin Johnson, feature in what is set to be a great week of golf. Who will triumph at St Andrews’ in the 150th showing of the stellar event? Can Collin Morikawa retain the famous Claret Jug?

The fourth and final major championship of the year sees all of the worlds best golfers in action, battling it out for major championship supremacy. Rory McIlroy will be looking to win his first major in almost 8 years, meanwhile arguably the greatest golfer of all time, Tiger woods, features in a star studded Open Championship line-up.

If all that wasn’t enough to get you excited and in the mood, we have scoured the bookmaker’s offers to help you take advantage of the various free bets offers available for The 150th Open Championship this week.

Click below to claim your 150th Open Championship Free Bets.

