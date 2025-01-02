Arizona State: Cam Skattebo named Peach Bowl MVP despite Sun Devils’ OT loss to Texas

On Wednesday, Arizona State’s run came to an end vs. Texas in the Peach Bowl. Despite the loss, the Sun Devils gave college football fans the best game of the playoffs so far. Most CFP games in 2024 have been blowouts. That was not the case in the Peach Bowl.

Arizona State was down 17-8 in the fourth quarter. However, they scored 15 points in the final quarter and managed to get to OT vs. Texas. The Suns Devils threw a pick in the second OT and lost a tough game 39-31. Senior RB Cam Skattebo had a dominant performance vs. the Longhorns and left everything he had on the field. Despite not winning the game, he was still named MVP of the Peach Bowl.

Cam Skattebo had a dominant individual performance vs. Texas

Against Texas on Wednesday, Arizona State lost 39-31 in OT and almost pulled off an incredible upset. Running back Cam Skattebo was doing a little bit of everything for the Sun Devils on Wednesday afternoon. He finished the game with 30 carries for 143 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Skattebo added eight catches for 99 yards and even threw a 42-yard passing touchdown for Arizona State. It was a tremendous effort for Skaettbo in what was a tough loss in the CFP.

During his 2024 campaign with Arizona State, Skattebo carried the ball 293 times for 1,711 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. On top of that, he added 43 catches for 605 yards for three receiving touchdowns. The 22-year-old started his collegiate career at Sacramento State and then played his junior and senior seasons with Arizona State. It’s been 26 years since the MVP of the Peach Bowl was on the losing team. Cam Skattebo was more than deserving of that honor. He was the best player on the field Wednesday and proved that with over 280 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.