The New York Knicks Are Now The #3 Seed In The Eastern Conference

Anthony R. Cardenas
After losing three straight games a couple of weeks back, the New York Knicks have won three of their last four. They have been the most consistent team of those battling for first-round home court advantage in the East over the past week, and they have been rewarded for their efforts by moving into third place after Tuesday’s NBA action.

Knicks Now Alone In 3rd Place In The Eastern Conference

New York entered the day with the same record as the Orlando Magic, and the two were just a half-game up on the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs were inactive on Tuesday, and will find themselves alone in 4th place when they return to action on Wednesday.

The Magic had an opportunity to keep pace, as they were scheduled to take on the reeling Rockets. But Houston was able to snap a five-game losing streak, causing Orlando to lose their second game against a non-playoff team in the span of four days.

The Knicks, on the other hand, were able to handle their business in Chicago. After losing to the Bulls in a let-down game last Friday, Jalen Brunson and company were able to avenge the defeat, pulling out a 128-117 victory in a must-have road game. Brunson continued his stellar season by putting up 45 points in the victory, marking the third win in the last five games for New York.

Magic Will Take On Bucks On Wednesday Night

Things could have turned out even better for the Knicks had the Boston Celtics been able to take care of business. The Milwaukee Bucks entered the night with their second-place standing just one game better than third place, but were able to snap their tough losing streak in order to keep pace near the top of the conference.

One of the biggest games of the season for the Magic will take place on Wednesday night. They will play host to Bucks in a game that they must have if they want to keep their hopes of reaching the #2 spot alive, and will be a 1.5-point road favorite due to the unknown status of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Knicks will take on the Celtics on Thursday before finishing out the season against the Nets and Bulls.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
