The New York Jets and OLB Haason Reddick are in the middle of a standoff

In 2023, Bryce Huff led the New York Jets with 10 sacks. However, Huff left in free agency and signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Eagles. General Manager Joe Douglas knew the team needed to replace Huff and add another big-time pass rusher. This offseason, Douglas made a deal with Philadelphia to acquire veteran pass rusher, Haason Reddick.

The 29-year-old was acquired just four months ago but he’s only shown up for his physical and introductory press conference. Besides that, Reddick has missed the Jets’ entire offseason, including mandatory minicamp. Reddick has missed all of training camp so far and still has yet to report. The two-time Pro Bowler is seeking a contract extension. However, the Jets are not willing to negotiate with a player unless they report to training camp. Reddick and the Jets are in the middle of a standoff with just three weeks until the 2024 season begins.

Will Haason Reddick play for the New York Jets in 2024?

“There was no team, besides the #Jets, willing to do a trade and give him a new contract” – Ian Rapoport. The market isn’t there for Haason Reddick. The trade request is a formality — an empty threat. Unless the situation has changed, Reddick is overestimating his market. https://t.co/G5UnoA35tA — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) August 12, 2024



On Monday, Haason Reddick requested a trade from the New York Jets. This comes just four months after Reddick was initially acquired from New York. When the Jets initially traded with the Eagles for Reddick, they were under the impression he’d play on his existing expiring contract. The Jets did not turn down the opportunity to talk about an extension during the season or once the 2024 season is over. However, Reddick has skipped the entire offseason program for New York. He still has not shown up this offseason and has racked up $1.7 million in team fines. This upcoming season, Reddick is set to make $14.25 million in a base salary. The veteran pass rusher feels he is worth more than that and wants to be paid accordingly.

Reddick’s 2023 campaign was his fourth straight season with double-digit sacks. Since 2020, Reddick’s (50.5) sacks rank fourth most in the NFL. He had (11.0) in 17 games with the Eagles in 2023. There’s a thought that Reddick is targeting a similar contract to what Danielle Hunter got from the Vikings. A two-year, $49 million deal. For Reddick to even have the chance to have an extension with the Jets, he needs to first report to the team. Until then, the two sides will continue to be in a standoff. The last time we saw a player sit out an entire season due to contract disputes was Le’Veon Bell with the Steelers. He missed the entire 2018 season. Will Reddick do the same with the Jets in 2024?