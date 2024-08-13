NFL

The New York Jets and OLB Haason Reddick are in the middle of a standoff

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Haason Reddick Eagles pic
Haason Reddick Eagles pic

In 2023, Bryce Huff led the New York Jets with 10 sacks. However, Huff left in free agency and signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Eagles. General Manager Joe Douglas knew the team needed to replace Huff and add another big-time pass rusher. This offseason, Douglas made a deal with Philadelphia to acquire veteran pass rusher, Haason Reddick. 

The 29-year-old was acquired just four months ago but he’s only shown up for his physical and introductory press conference. Besides that, Reddick has missed the Jets’ entire offseason, including mandatory minicamp. Reddick has missed all of training camp so far and still has yet to report. The two-time Pro Bowler is seeking a contract extension. However, the Jets are not willing to negotiate with a player unless they report to training camp. Reddick and the Jets are in the middle of a standoff with just three weeks until the 2024 season begins.

Will Haason Reddick play for the New York Jets in 2024?


On Monday, Haason Reddick requested a trade from the New York Jets. This comes just four months after Reddick was initially acquired from New York. When the Jets initially traded with the Eagles for Reddick, they were under the impression he’d play on his existing expiring contract. The Jets did not turn down the opportunity to talk about an extension during the season or once the 2024 season is over. However, Reddick has skipped the entire offseason program for New York. He still has not shown up this offseason and has racked up $1.7 million in team fines. This upcoming season, Reddick is set to make $14.25 million in a base salary. The veteran pass rusher feels he is worth more than that and wants to be paid accordingly.

Reddick’s 2023 campaign was his fourth straight season with double-digit sacks. Since 2020, Reddick’s (50.5) sacks rank fourth most in the NFL. He had (11.0) in 17 games with the Eagles in 2023. There’s a thought that Reddick is targeting a similar contract to what Danielle Hunter got from the Vikings. A two-year, $49 million deal. For Reddick to even have the chance to have an extension with the Jets, he needs to first report to the team. Until then, the two sides will continue to be in a standoff. The last time we saw a player sit out an entire season due to contract disputes was Le’Veon Bell with the Steelers. He missed the entire 2018 season. Will Reddick do the same with the Jets in 2024?

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Martavis Bryant Raiders pic
NFL

LATEST Veteran WR Martavis Bryant is signing with the Washington Commanders

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 13 2024
Haason Reddick Eagles pic
NFL
The New York Jets and OLB Haason Reddick are in the middle of a standoff
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 13 2024

In 2023, Bryce Huff led the New York Jets with 10 sacks. However, Huff left in free agency and signed a three-year, $51.1 million deal with the Eagles. General Manager…

Marquise Brown Cheifs pic
NFL
Kansas City’s Marquise Brown could miss the start of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 12 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their second straight Super Bowl win. It was their fifth title in the last five seasons. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes finds a way…

Deshaun Watson Browns pic
NFL
Browns’ Deshaun Watson was cleared for full contact but won’t play in the second preseason game vs. Vikings
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 12 2024
Antonio Pierce Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce gave an honest assessment of where he thinks the offense will be in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 09 2024
CeeDee Lamb Cowboys pic
NFL
Jerry Jones feels no sense of urgency to sign All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb to a long-term deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 09 2024
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic
NFL
Jonathan Taylor is confident he can stay healthy for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 08 2024
Arrow to top