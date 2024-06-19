Did Haason Reddick mislead the Jets before he was traded from the Eagles?

After a disastrous 2023 season for the Jets, the team wants to bounce back in 2024. New York has added pieces on both sides of the ball to improve the roster. This offseason, the team lost two key defensive linemen, Bryce Huff and John Franlkin-Myers. Huff signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Additionally, the Jets made a trade with the Eagles for pass-rusher Hasson Reddick. New York was aware of his expiring contract and they were comfortable making the deal. The team had reportedly spoken with Reddick and he told them an expiring contract would not keep him from missing practices. However, Reddick missed the mandatory mini-camp last week due to his contract disputes. Leaving the Jets in a tough situation.

Will the Jets be able to settle Haason Reddick’s contract disputes before the regular season?

In late March, the Jets and the Eagles made a trade for pass rusher Haason Reddick. The 29-year-old was on an expiring contract and the Jets were aware of that. New York sent a conditional third-round pick in the deal to acquire Reddick. They did this with the intention that Reddick would be ok with not having a contract extension this summer. He reportedly told the Jets that this contract dispute would not stop him from attending offseason cam. Despite that, the Pro Bowler missed the mandatory mini-camp last week. Not a strong start to his tenure with the Jets.

New York truly believed that Reddick would be in attendance at the mini-camp. It was a shock for head coach Robert Saleh to not see him there. The Jets still have some details to iron out with Reddick this offseason if they want him to start showing up. Last season, Reddick was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles where he recorded (11.0) sacks. It was his 4th straight season with double-digit sacks. Can the Jets work out a deal with Reddick before training camp starts? Otherwise, Reddick will continue to miss valuable time.

The Jets may have made the wrong decision this offseason when they let Bryce Huff walk. He went undrafted in 2020 out of Memphis and played four seasons with the Jets. His best season was his 2023 campaign, leading the team with (10.0) sacks. That was a new career-high for the 26-year-old. This offseason, Huff signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles. Instead, the Jets let Huff walk and they decided to trade for a player on an expiring contract. A head-scratching decision. Now, the Jets find themselves in a contract dispute with Haason Reddick when they could have re-signed Bryce Huff instead. Haason Reddick could ask for an even larger contract than Huff signed for. What will GM Joe Douglas be able to do to resolve this lingering contract dispute?