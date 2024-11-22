NFL

The New York Giants have waived QB Daniel Jones after six seasons

Amid a 2-8 start to the 2024 season, the Giants have made significant changes at QB. Following their Week 11 bye, New York decided that Daniel Jones would no longer be the starter. This offseason, the Giants paid Drew Lock $5 million to be their backup QB. 

Instead, the Giants have named second-year undrafted QB Tommy DeVito as the starter for Week 12. Additionally, New York signed QB Tim Boyle from the Lions’ practice squad. That put Jones as QB4 on the depth chart. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Daniel Jones thanked the Giants for allowing him to be their starting QB. It was his final goodbye to the Giants and the fans in New York. On Friday morning, Jones spoke with owner John Mara and asked to be released by the Giants. They felt it was the right decision for both parties.

Daniel Jones has been released by the Giants per his request


The Daniel Jones era in New York lasted six seasons after he was drafted sixth overall in 2019 out of Duke. Jones played in 70 games for New York and made 69 starts. He went 24-44-1 in the regular season and 1-1 in the playoffs. In 10 starts this season, Jones was 2-8. That includes a 20-17 loss to the Panthers in OT in Week 10. Per his request, Jones has been released by New York and will become a free agent. He needs to clear waivers and that’s expected to happen with his large contract.

Daniel Jones got his career extended by three seasons when the Giants hired Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen ahead of the 2022 season. The former first-round pick went 9-7-1 in his first season with Daboll and even won a postseason game. Over the next two seasons, the Giants were 3-13 in games that Jones started. He was 1-5 in 2023 and needed surgery that ended his season. In 2024 he was fully healthy but New York had a 2-8 record and has been benched. Instead of spending the last seven weeks with the Giants, Jones asked to be released from the team. Tommy DeVito will start in Week 12 vs. the Bucs and Drew Lock will be his backup.

