After beginning the season as New York’s starting quarterback, Daniel Jones has quickly fallen down the pecking order for the Giants but he is remaining positive during the difficult times.

Daniel Jones Refuses To Give Up

Daniel Jones started the season as New York’s go to guy, but after 11 weeks of pain, the franchise has finally swapped Jones out for backup Tommy DeVito who will play his first game in 2024 on Sunday.

It was confirmed this week that DeVito will take over as starting quarterback from this weekend, when the Giants face the Buccaneers off the back of their bye week.

On media duties this week, Jones seemed to be as thankful as always for the opportunity given to him in New York and the quarterback had nothing but positive words for the organisation despite being benched.

“The opportunity to play for the New York Giants was truly a dream come true, and I’m extremely grateful to the Mara and Tisch families for the chance to play here,” Jones said. “The Giants are truly a first-class organization, and I have nothing but genuine respect and appreciation for the people who have built it and who help carry on that tradition.

A statement from #Giants QB Daniel Jones, addressing his present and future

“I’ve met so many special people and created relationships that will truly last a lifetime. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches and staff that have done so much for me these past six years.”

Of course Jones’ time in New York isn’t coming to an end (although it sounds like it) and for now, he has only been benched for backup Tommy DeVito.

Jones’ form looks even worse when you consider that New York signed their starting quarterback to a new four-year $160million deal earlier in 2024.

“I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. No one wanted to win more games worse than me, and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation.

“Of course this season has been disappointing for all, and of course I wish I could have done more. I’m 100 percent accountable for my part. I did not play well enough consistently enough to help the team get the results. The reality of the NFL is it’s hard to win games and requires consistent performance from everyone involved.”

Dexter Lawrence was asked about how hard he took the news of Daniel Jones being benched: "Definitely hard, but I've been a part of this business, just like last year when they traded away my best friend in the middle of the season. It's a part of the business."

The Giants have a 2-8 record this year after ten games and with a 46.8 quarterback rating, Jones ranks as one of bottom five starting signal callers this season.

This isn’t the first time Jones has been benched for DeVito, after struggling with a neck and ACL injury in 2023 that kept QB1 on the sidelines for most of the season.