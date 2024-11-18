The New York Giants are benching Daniel Jones in Week 12 for Tommy DeVito

Through their first 10 games in 2024, the Giants are 2-8. The team has lost five in a row and the season has spiraled out of control once again in New York. General manager Joe Schoen discussed potentially benching starting QB Daniel Jones after the bye week.

Ahead of their Week 12 matchup vs. the Buccaneers, the Giants have made an important decision at QB. After 69 starts for the Giants, the team has decided to bench Jones in Week 12. New York will start second-year undrafted QB Tommy DeVito. It’s a move that doesn’t surprise many people around the league. Daniel Jones should have been out a long time ago and the team is making the right decision for their franchise. DeVito will likely start their final seven games in 2024.

Daniel Jones may have already played his last game for the New York Giants

In the 2019 NFL draft, former Giants GM Dave Gettleman used the sixth overall pick to select QB Daniel Jones out of Duke. At the time, Gettleman was laughed at for taking Jones that high. Gettleman was fired by the Giants after the 2021 season and Daniel Jones was potentially on the chopping block. When head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen were hired, they stuck with Jones at QB. During the 2022 season, New York went 9-7-1 and made the postseason. Daniel Jones won New York a playoff game and got a long-term deal after the season.

Since then, it’s been downhill for Jones and the Giants. He is 3-13 in 16 regular season starts over the last two seasons. Jones was 1-5 in six starts last season and is 2-8 in 10 starts in 2024. His offensive production was simply not getting it done for the Giants. New York has decided to bench Daniel Jones in Week 12 and they’re turning to Tomy DeVito. He played in nine games for the Giants last season and made six starts. DeVito went 3-3 and threw for 1,011 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions. The 26-year-old will get his first chance to start in 2024 when the Giants are at home in Week 12 to face Tampa Bay.