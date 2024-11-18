NFL

The New York Giants are benching Daniel Jones in Week 12 for Tommy DeVito

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tommy DeVito Giants pic
Tommy DeVito Giants pic

Through their first 10 games in 2024, the Giants are 2-8. The team has lost five in a row and the season has spiraled out of control once again in New York. General manager Joe Schoen discussed potentially benching starting QB Daniel Jones after the bye week. 

Ahead of their Week 12 matchup vs. the Buccaneers, the Giants have made an important decision at QB. After 69 starts for the Giants, the team has decided to bench Jones in Week 12. New York will start second-year undrafted QB Tommy DeVito. It’s a move that doesn’t surprise many people around the league. Daniel Jones should have been out a long time ago and the team is making the right decision for their franchise. DeVito will likely start their final seven games in 2024.

Daniel Jones may have already played his last game for the New York Giants


In the 2019 NFL draft, former Giants GM Dave Gettleman used the sixth overall pick to select QB Daniel Jones out of Duke. At the time, Gettleman was laughed at for taking Jones that high. Gettleman was fired by the Giants after the 2021 season and Daniel Jones was potentially on the chopping block. When head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen were hired, they stuck with Jones at QB. During the 2022 season, New York went 9-7-1 and made the postseason. Daniel Jones won New York a playoff game and got a long-term deal after the season.

Since then, it’s been downhill for Jones and the Giants. He is 3-13 in 16 regular season starts over the last two seasons. Jones was 1-5 in six starts last season and is 2-8 in 10 starts in 2024. His offensive production was simply not getting it done for the Giants. New York has decided to bench Daniel Jones in Week 12 and they’re turning to Tomy DeVito. He played in nine games for the Giants last season and made six starts. DeVito went 3-3 and threw for 1,011 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions. The 26-year-old will get his first chance to start in 2024 when the Giants are at home in Week 12 to face Tampa Bay.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Tommy DeVito Giants pic
NFL

LATEST The New York Giants are benching Daniel Jones in Week 12 for Tommy DeVito

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 18 2024
Alex Anzalone Lions injured pic
NFL
Lions’ Alex Anzalone broke his forearm and will miss 6-8 weeks for Detroit
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 18 2024

At 9-1, the Detroit Lions have the best record in the NFC after Week 11. The team is on an impressive eight-game win streak and couldn’t be playing at a…

caleb williams
NFL
Green Bay Packers Win In Chicago On Blocked Walk Off Field Goal To Extend Winning Run Over Bears
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 18 2024

Times are tough in Chicago right now and the theme of this season carried on for the Bears in week 11, as a win slipped through their hands against the…

rsz josh allen 1
NFL
The Chiefs Finally Lose As Josh Allen Beats Patrick Mahomes With Play Of The Year Contender
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 18 2024
Tee Higgins Bengals pic
NFL
Bengals’ Tee Higgins (quad) is expected to return in Week 11 vs. the Chargers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 15 2024
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic 1
NFL
Tyreek Hill could need wrist surgery but it wouldn’t happen until the 2024 season is over
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 15 2024
Harrison Butker Chiefs pic
NFL
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is headed to the IR with a knee injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Nov 15 2024
Arrow to top