The New Orleans Saints are looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2013

In each of their first two games to start the 2024 season, the Saints have been dominant. Their (45.4) points per game to start the season is the best of any team. The next closest is the Cardinals at (34.5) points per game. To start the season, the Saints were at home vs. the Carolina Panthers.

They won convincingly, 47-10 vs. one of the worst teams in the NFL. In Week 2, the Saints were on the road to face the Dallas Cowboys. Once again, New Orleans’ offense was firing on all cylinders. The Saints stunned the Cowboys 44-19 in their first road win of the 2024 season. This Sunday, the Saints are facing the Philadelphia Eagles. New Orleans is looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2013.

Can the Saints win at home on Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles to start 3-0?

The first two games of the 2024 season have been exciting for Saints fans but how sustainable is an average of (45.4) points per game? Last season, New Orleans averaged (23.6) points per game. Dallas’ (30.1) points per game led the NFL in 2023. That’s a realistic number the Saints could hit in 2024. However, the (45.4) points per game is not going to last all season. That doesn’t mean the Saints can’t go out and do that in Week 3.

New Orleans is at home to face the Philadelphia Eagles. They’re facing an Eagles defense that has allowed an average of (399.5) total yards of offense through the first two games. The Saints offense is averaging (405.5) yards per game to start the 2024 season. That is something the Eagles will try and fix in Week 3. Through two games, Dereck Carr has passed for 443 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed had seven catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns in two games. Additionally, Alvin Kamara scored four touchdowns in Week 2 vs. the Cowboys. There is plenty of offense to go around in New Orleans. With a win on Sunday vs. the Eagles, the Saints would start 3-0 for the first time since 2013.