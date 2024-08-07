NFL

The New Orleans Saints are hosting free agent safety Justin Simmons for a visit

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Justin Simmons Broncos pic
Justin Simmons Broncos pic

As training camp and the preseason are underway, teams are still trying to make upgrades anywhere they can. In 2023, the New Orleans Saints finished 9-8. That was second in the NFC South. The Saints are currently holding their training camp in Irvine, California. 

New Orleans’ first two preseason games are on the West Coast. It makes sense why the team chose to practice in California rather than have to take flights across the country in back-to-back weeks. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Saints are hosting one of the top free agents still on the market this offseason. Veteran safety Justin Simmons is meeting with the team this week. Could Simmons have found a new team to call home in 2024?

New Orleans is hosting former Broncos safety Justin Simmons


To start his NFL career, Justin Simmons was a third-round pick by the Broncos in 2016 out of Boston College. Simmons played in 13 games as a rookie and made three starts. For the next seven seasons, he was a full-time starter for Denver. The 30-year-old played in 118 games for Denver and made 108 starts. In eight seasons with the Broncos, Simmons had 30 interceptions, one pick-six, 64 passes defended, and 443 solo tackles. Simmons had a knack for finding the football. His six interceptions led the NFL in 2022 despite Simmons playing in 12 of Denver’s 17 games.

The two-time Pro Bowler was named second-team All-Pro in each of his last three seasons. Simmons was released by the Broncos this offseason as a cost-cutting move. In 15 games for the Broncos in 2023, Simmons had three interceptions, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 53 solo tackles. Despite that production and his eight seasons in Denver, it was not enough for the team to keep him. The veteran safety has had to wait but he may have finally found a home for 2024. Simmons is set to meet with the Saints this week. Their starting safeties are Tyrann Mathieu and Jordan Howden. Mathieu will undoubtedly be a starter for New Orleans. Justin Simmons could battle with 2023 fifth-round pick Jordan Howden for the other safety spot. Howden played in 16 games for the Saints in 2023 and made seven starts.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux Giants pic
NFL

LATEST Giants’ Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux are building ‘cohesiveness’ during training camp

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 07 2024
Justin Simmons Broncos pic
NFL
The New Orleans Saints are hosting free agent safety Justin Simmons for a visit
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 07 2024

As training camp and the preseason are underway, teams are still trying to make upgrades anywhere they can. In 2023, the New Orleans Saints finished 9-8. That was second in…

Jayden Daniels Commanders pic
NFL
Jayden Daniels is QB1 on the Washington Commanders’ first depth chart of 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 06 2024

In 2023, the Washington Commanders finished 4-13. They lost their last eight games and ended up with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With that selection, they…

Sam Darnold Vikings pic
NFL
Sam Darnold is QB1 on the Minnesota Vikings’ first unofficial depth chart
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 06 2024
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
NFL
The 49ers are willing to listen to trade offers for fifth-year WR Brandon Aiyuk
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 06 2024
Caleb Williams Bears pic
NFL
Rookie QB Caleb Williams will get his first taste of NFL action in the preseason this Saturday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 05 2024
Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL
Rams’ WR Puka Nacua is week-to-week with a knee injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 05 2024
Arrow to top