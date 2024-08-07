The New Orleans Saints are hosting free agent safety Justin Simmons for a visit

As training camp and the preseason are underway, teams are still trying to make upgrades anywhere they can. In 2023, the New Orleans Saints finished 9-8. That was second in the NFC South. The Saints are currently holding their training camp in Irvine, California.

New Orleans’ first two preseason games are on the West Coast. It makes sense why the team chose to practice in California rather than have to take flights across the country in back-to-back weeks. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Saints are hosting one of the top free agents still on the market this offseason. Veteran safety Justin Simmons is meeting with the team this week. Could Simmons have found a new team to call home in 2024?

New Orleans is hosting former Broncos safety Justin Simmons

The full story on the #Saints exploring a potential signing of Pro Bowl S Justin Simmons, the top free agent still available. He’s visiting today. 👇👇👇 https://t.co/CqDrvNDJVV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2024



To start his NFL career, Justin Simmons was a third-round pick by the Broncos in 2016 out of Boston College. Simmons played in 13 games as a rookie and made three starts. For the next seven seasons, he was a full-time starter for Denver. The 30-year-old played in 118 games for Denver and made 108 starts. In eight seasons with the Broncos, Simmons had 30 interceptions, one pick-six, 64 passes defended, and 443 solo tackles. Simmons had a knack for finding the football. His six interceptions led the NFL in 2022 despite Simmons playing in 12 of Denver’s 17 games.

The two-time Pro Bowler was named second-team All-Pro in each of his last three seasons. Simmons was released by the Broncos this offseason as a cost-cutting move. In 15 games for the Broncos in 2023, Simmons had three interceptions, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 53 solo tackles. Despite that production and his eight seasons in Denver, it was not enough for the team to keep him. The veteran safety has had to wait but he may have finally found a home for 2024. Simmons is set to meet with the Saints this week. Their starting safeties are Tyrann Mathieu and Jordan Howden. Mathieu will undoubtedly be a starter for New Orleans. Justin Simmons could battle with 2023 fifth-round pick Jordan Howden for the other safety spot. Howden played in 16 games for the Saints in 2023 and made seven starts.