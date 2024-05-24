NFL

Broncos QB Zach Wilson spoke to reporters for the first time since being traded by the Jets

Zach Wolpin
In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jets used the second overall pick to take QB Zach Wilson out of BYU. He was the second QB off the board after Trevor Lawrence went to the Jaguars. Over three seasons with the Jets, Wilson played in 34 games and made 33 starts. His QB record was 12-21. 

Last season, Aaron Rodgers was the Jets starting QB. However, he tore his Achilles after just four snaps and was sidelined for the remainder of the year. Zach Wilson was called upon, playing in 12 of the Jets’ 17 games and making 11 starts. The 24-year-old had too many inconsistencies over his three-year career with the Jets. That’s why the team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos in April. Yesterday, Wilson spoke to reporters for the first time since the trade.

Zach Wilson called his trade from the Jets to the Broncos ‘bittersweet’


For a multitude of reasons, Zach Wilson’s time with the New York Jets did not work out. The former first-round pick was with the team for three seasons but never looked comfortable. On Thursday, Wilson spoke to reporters at Broncos OTA’s for the first time about his trade from New York. Wilson said that he is grateful for the time he had in New York but is also ready to start the next chapter of his career in Denver. It could be a pit stop for Wilson in Denver after they informed him they were not picking up his fifth-year option.

The 24-year-old will be playing the 2024 season in the final year of his rookie deal. Wilson also told reporters that he hopes to learn from his experiences in New York and build on them. Now, Wilson gets a chance to start fresh with head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos. Denver traded for QB Russell Wilson a few seasons ago and it ended poorly. The Pro Bowl QB is with the Steelers in 2024. Leaving a wide-open QB battle in Denver this offseason.


Competing for the starting job in Denver this offseason along with Zach Wilson is Jarrett Stidham and rookie QB Bo Nix. Stidham has played for the Patriots, Raiders, and Broncos since being drafted in 2019. He’s played in 16 career games and has made four starts, including Denver’s final two games of the 2023 season. Despite Wilson and Stidham being on the roster, Bo Nix is the heavy favorite to be the starter this season for the Broncos. Nix is an experienced college QB and is 24 entering the NFL. His teammate Zach Wilson is entering his 4th season and is turning 25 this summer. He was the 12th pick of this past NFL Draft and head coach Sean Payton has raved about him. Chances are that Nix will be the starting QB for Denver in 2024.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
