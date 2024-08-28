New trade acquisition for the Dolphins, Odell Beckham Jr., has been placed on the Physically Unable To Perform (PUP) list and will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Odell Beckham Jr. Injured Again

Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to injuries and yet again he will miss out at the beginning of the season, with an unspecified knock leaving the wide receiver on the PUP list.

In the past, Beckham Jr. has torn his ACL on more than one occasion and hamstring issues have been regular feature throughout his nine years in the league.

According to reports, Miami was aware of OBJ’s injury when they acquired him from the Ravens and it is their decision to ease the star back into action at the beginning of the season after receiving surgery this summer.

There was questions surrounding where Beckham Jr. has been since signing for the Dolphins, as he is still yet to take part in any preseason games or mandatory practice.

Despite not training, Beckham Jr. has been spotted watching over practice and preseason, as well as taking part in some showboating exercises alongside new teammates Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Beckham-Hill-Waddle show in warmups today. pic.twitter.com/Zs0pE6ROFZ — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) August 17, 2024

Beckham Jr. signed for the Dolphins in May on a one-year, $3million contract that will keep the veteran in the NFL for at least one more year.

Last year Beckham Jr. played 14 matches in Baltimore where he made 35 receptions for 565 yards, with three touchdowns to take the receiver to 59 for his career.

The Dolphins won’t be left short in the receiver position at the beginning of the campaign though, with the ever prolific Raheem Mostert and Tyreek Hill fully fit and ready to take to the field from week 1.

With Beckham Jr. missing at least the first four games of this season through injury, the Dolphins could be targeting their week 5 clash against the Titans for a return.