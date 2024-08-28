NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. Placed On PUP List For Dolphins, Will Miss At Least First Four Games Of The Season

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr.

New trade acquisition for the Dolphins, Odell Beckham Jr., has been placed on the Physically Unable To Perform (PUP) list and will miss at least the first four games of the season.   

Odell Beckham Jr. Injured Again

Odell Beckham Jr. is no stranger to injuries and yet again he will miss out at the beginning of the season, with an unspecified knock leaving the wide receiver on the PUP list.

In the past, Beckham Jr. has torn his ACL on more than one occasion and hamstring issues have been regular feature throughout his nine years in the league.

According to reports, Miami was aware of OBJ’s injury when they acquired him from the Ravens and it is their decision to ease the star back into action at the beginning of the season after receiving surgery this summer.

There was questions surrounding where Beckham Jr. has been since signing for the Dolphins, as he is still yet to take part in any preseason games or mandatory practice.

Despite not training, Beckham Jr. has been spotted  watching over practice and preseason, as well as taking part in some showboating exercises alongside new teammates Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Beckham Jr. signed for the Dolphins in May on a one-year, $3million contract that will keep the veteran in the NFL for at least one more year.

Last year Beckham Jr. played 14 matches in Baltimore where he made 35 receptions for 565 yards, with three touchdowns to take the receiver to 59 for his career.

The Dolphins won’t be left short in the receiver position at the beginning of the campaign though, with the ever prolific Raheem Mostert and Tyreek Hill fully fit and ready to take to the field from week 1.

With Beckham Jr. missing at least the first four games of this season through injury, the Dolphins could be targeting their week 5 clash against the Titans for a return.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL

LATEST Odell Beckham Jr. Placed On PUP List For Dolphins, Will Miss At Least First Four Games Of The Season

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 28 2024
Desmond Ridder Cardinals pic
NFL
The Arizona Cardinals have released QB Desmond Ridder
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 27 2024

In each of their last two seasons, the Arizona Cardinals have finished 4-13. Starting QB Kyler Murray has missed time due to injury. He played 11 games in 2022 and…

CeeDee Lamb & Justin Jefferson
NFL
Top 10 Most Lucrative Wide Receiver Contracts Agreed Ahead Of The 2024 NFL Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 27 2024

CeeDee Lamb landed one of the biggest non-quarterback deals in the NFL this week as he signed a four-year contract with Dallas – but where does the Cowboys star receiver…

Bailey Zappe Pats pic
NFL
The New England Patriots have waived QB Bailey Zappe after two seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 27 2024
T.J. Hockenson Vkings pic
NFL
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson will start the 2024 season on the PUP list
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 27 2024
CeeDee Lamb Cowboys pic
NFL
CeeDee Lamb Rewarded With Record-Breaking Contract In Dallas After Holding Out For Deal
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 27 2024
Taylor Heinicke Falcons pic
NFL
Is Taylor Heinicke a player the Falcons are willing to trade after drafting a QB in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 26 2024
Arrow to top