NBA

The Mavericks are reportedly interested in trading for New York’s Quentin Grimes

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Quentin Grimes Knicks pic
Quentin Grimes Knicks pic

At 24-18 this season, the Dallas Mavericks are 7th in the Western Conference. The team is 6-4 in their last 10 games and is coming off a 127-110 loss to the Lakers. To be a true contender in the West, Dallas knows they still need to make upgrades to the roster. They need a better starting PF and need a big man who can play off the bench. Despite those needs, the Mavs are reportedly interested in someone else. 

Stefan Bony of the New York Post reported that the Mavericks have an interest in a 3-and-D wing. Dallas is eyeing Quentin Grimes in a potential trade with the Knicks. There has been a disconnect between Grimes and head coach Tom Thibodeau. His minutes have decreased and his playing time is now where it was at the beginning of the season. It might be time for the Knicks to move on from Grimes and cut their losses.

The Dallas Mavericks have reported interest in New York’s Quentin Grimes


In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Knicks drafted Keon Johnson with the 21st overall pick. They then sent the draft rights for Johnson to the Clippers in exchange for Quentin Grimes. He was the 25th overall selection for LA. Grimes has played his entire career with the Knicks. In three seasons, Grimes has played in 155 games and made 90 starts. This season, his role with the Knicks has decreased significantly. To no surprise, Grimes isn’t happy with his playing time.

The Knicks are reportedly aware of his frustrations and are working to find him a trade partner. February 8th is the trade deadline for 2023-24. New York has until then to be able to trade Grimes away. To make a trade easier, there is a willingness for Grimes to sign an extension with the Knicks. This could make him easily tradeable in a package deal shortly. That is where the Dallas Mavericks come into play. They are a team that reportedly would like to trade for Grimes.


Would Grimes be a starter on the Mavericks, certainly not. Luka Donic and Kyrie Irving make their backcourt pairing. However, he could be a solid piece off the bench for Dallas. In his career, Grimes shoots (.386) percent from beyond the arc. The six-foot-five guard also offers length and versatility on the court. He can be switched onto an SF and still be able to hold his own on the defensive end. There’s still three weeks until the trade deadline. There is no reason for the Knicks to trade Grimes right now. Wait and see what kind of offers they could get for the 23-year-old SG.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Quentin Grimes Knicks pic
NBA

LATEST The Mavericks are reportedly interested in trading for New York’s Quentin Grimes

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 18 2024
Jerami Grant Blazers pic
NBA
Amid all the trade talks, Portland’s Jerami Grant is content on staying with the Trail Blazers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 18 2024

In the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021, Jerami Grant and Damian Lillard developed a connection. It was strong enough to where Lillard was pushing for the Blazers to sign Grant….

James Harden Clippers pic 1
NBA
Clippers’ James Harden wants to play for LA beyond the 2023-24 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 17 2024

To start the 2023-24 season, James Harden was on the 76ers. After a fallout with team president Daryl Morey, the Sixers quickly traded Harden to the LA Clippers. The 10-time…

Dejounte Murray Hawks pic 1
NBA
League insiders say the Brooklyn Nets have shown an interest in Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 17 2024
Pascal Siakam Raptors pic
NBA
Could Toronto’s Pascal Siakam be traded to Indiana before the deadline in February?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 17 2024
9a5fd2274c7e955bfd35680c0b88e91b
NBA
NBA: The Utah Jazz Are Red Hot, Have Now Won 12 Of Their Last 14 Games
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 16 2024
Cam Thomas Nets pic
NBA
Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas is trying to adjust to a role off the bench with the Nets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2024
Arrow to top