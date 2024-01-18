At 24-18 this season, the Dallas Mavericks are 7th in the Western Conference. The team is 6-4 in their last 10 games and is coming off a 127-110 loss to the Lakers. To be a true contender in the West, Dallas knows they still need to make upgrades to the roster. They need a better starting PF and need a big man who can play off the bench. Despite those needs, the Mavs are reportedly interested in someone else.

Stefan Bony of the New York Post reported that the Mavericks have an interest in a 3-and-D wing. Dallas is eyeing Quentin Grimes in a potential trade with the Knicks. There has been a disconnect between Grimes and head coach Tom Thibodeau. His minutes have decreased and his playing time is now where it was at the beginning of the season. It might be time for the Knicks to move on from Grimes and cut their losses.

The Dallas Mavericks have reported interest in New York’s Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes is reportedly frustrated in New York and the Knicks are ‘actively’ trying to trade him, per @SbondyNBA The Dallas Mavericks are a team with interest in Grimes “There’s also speculation that Thibodeau soured on Grimes for sitting out the last two games in the… pic.twitter.com/uBC160hG2B — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 18, 2024



In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Knicks drafted Keon Johnson with the 21st overall pick. They then sent the draft rights for Johnson to the Clippers in exchange for Quentin Grimes. He was the 25th overall selection for LA. Grimes has played his entire career with the Knicks. In three seasons, Grimes has played in 155 games and made 90 starts. This season, his role with the Knicks has decreased significantly. To no surprise, Grimes isn’t happy with his playing time.

The Knicks are reportedly aware of his frustrations and are working to find him a trade partner. February 8th is the trade deadline for 2023-24. New York has until then to be able to trade Grimes away. To make a trade easier, there is a willingness for Grimes to sign an extension with the Knicks. This could make him easily tradeable in a package deal shortly. That is where the Dallas Mavericks come into play. They are a team that reportedly would like to trade for Grimes.

#Sources — Knicks fielding calls on SG Quentin Grimes. More than a handful of teams are expected to show interest in the sharpshooter. #NBA — NBATradeReport (@NBATradeReport) January 18, 2024



Would Grimes be a starter on the Mavericks, certainly not. Luka Donic and Kyrie Irving make their backcourt pairing. However, he could be a solid piece off the bench for Dallas. In his career, Grimes shoots (.386) percent from beyond the arc. The six-foot-five guard also offers length and versatility on the court. He can be switched onto an SF and still be able to hold his own on the defensive end. There’s still three weeks until the trade deadline. There is no reason for the Knicks to trade Grimes right now. Wait and see what kind of offers they could get for the 23-year-old SG.