Tonight, the Knicks will be on the road to face the 76ers in their first of four meetings in 2023-24. New York is 19-15 this season and is on a two-game win streak. They recently made a trade for Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby and sent away R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. At 19-15, the Knicks are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference. On Wednesday night, they beat the Bulls 116-100. Julius Randle’s 35 points led the team.

Their opponent on Friday night will be Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. They are 23-10 this season, the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. Philly’s last game played was a win on Tuesday night, 110-97 vs. Chicago. Joel Embiid had 31/15/10 in a dominant outing vs. an inferior team. His (34.8) points per game is the best in the league in 2023-24.

Can the Knicks go into Philadelphia tonight and pull off an upset vs. the 76ers?

Ahead of Friday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Knicks vs. 76ers game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Knicks vs. 76ers game on ESPN

1. O.G. Anunoby Over 13.5 points @ (-122) via BetOnline

Last season, the Knicks made it to the second round of the NBA playoffs but lost. They came back with virtually the same roster in 2023-24 and have looked solid so far. The NBA trade deadline is not for another month. That didn’t stop the Knicks from making a trade with the Raptors to acquire SF O.G. Anunoby. New York knows they have the pieces to make another deep playoff run and adding Anunoby only strengthened them.

Since making the trade, New York is on a small two-game win streak and has not lost yet with Anunoby. They’ll put that win streak to the test tonight against the 76ers. He’s averaging (14.0) points, (7,0) rebounds, (1.5) assists, and (2.0) steals per game with the Knicks. His O/U for points is set at (13.5) vs. the Sixers. Anunoby has gone over that number in 12 of his 29 games played in 2023-24. The 26-year-old has 17 points in his debut on Monday vs. Minnesota.

2. Joel Embiid Over 11.5 rebounds @ (-103) via BetOnline

For the third straight season, Joel Embiid is leading the league in scoring. The 2022-23 league MVP continues to play at an elite pace and he’s nearly unguardable. Fouling the big man and sending him to the free-throw line is not a smart move either. He’s knocking down (.887) percent of his free throws this season. Additionally, his (34.8) points per game is a new career high.

Embiid is also averaging (11.8) rebounds per game in 2023-24. His O/U for rebounds is set at (11.5) tonight vs. the Knicks. The six-time all-star has gone over that number in 14 of his 26 games played this season. He had 15 rebounds in his last game played. Look for the 29-year-old to have another big game when he plays the Knicks on ESPN.

3. Julius Randle Over 40.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-130) via BetOnline

Julius Randle is currently in his fifth season with the New York Knicks. Jalen Brunson and himself are the two star players for the Knicks who cannot be replaced. This season, Randle is averaging (24.4) points, (9.5) rebounds, and (4.7) assists per game. He’s started in all 34 of New York’s games so far this season. The Knicks are on a two-game win streak heading into Philadelphia to face the 76ers.

His O/U for points, rebounds, and assists is set at (40.5) vs. the 76ers. Randle has gone over that number in 15 of his 34 games in 2023-24. Additionally, he’s gone over that number in each of his last four games played, The 29-year-old is on a hot streak and will be looking to carry that momentum in their game vs. Philly.