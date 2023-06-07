Golf

PGA Tour & LIV Golf Merger: Rival Leagues End Feud By Joining Forces

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
3 min read
PGA Tour LIV Golf Merger Rival Leagues End Feud By Joining Forces
PGA Tour LIV Golf Merger Rival Leagues End Feud By Joining Forces

The rivalry between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is over, as the two leagues have come to an agreement to join forces. Instead of competing, LIV Golf and the PGA Tour will merge into one commercial business, backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The tense legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League has finally come to an end, as the two leagues are set to merge into a larger commercial business. It’s been two years since LIV Golf disrupted the world of golf by luring highly ranked players away from the PGA Tour. Now, in a new stunning development, the two bitter rivals have agreed to merge for the good of the game.

The deal was made without the knowledge of many PGA Tour members, LIV Golf players, or agents knowing. Both tours believe it’s a “landmark agreement to unify the game of golf, on a global basis”.

LIV Golf Has Had A Major Impact On The Game

Since LIV Golf came onto the scene, the game of golf has changed for the better in a few different ways. With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund backing LIV Golf tournaments, the PGA Tour had no option other than to offer more money during the tournaments.

On the other hand, the LIV Golf League faced a number of different challenges, including low viewership numbers and non-existent ranking points. Prior to the merger, all LIV Golf events were not considered by the Official World Golf Rankings, forcing players from the league to slip out of contention for major championships.

Now, the two parties have agreed to merge with circuits from both parties signing an agreement that “combines PIF’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights (including LIV Golf) with the commercial businesses and rights of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour into a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from a model that delivers maximum excitement and competition among the game’s best players.”

LIV Golf and PGA Tour Drop All Lawsuits

Now that the two circuits have agreed to merge, all lawsuits against both parties will be dropped.

As part of the agreement, the three groups will find a fair and objective process for all players who want to re-apply for the PGA Tour or DP World Tour after the end of the 2023 season.

The deal had come to a close shortly after LIV Golf member, Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship, one of the four major titles.

Golf Betting Guides You May Like

Author image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen
Author Image

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor at Sports Lens. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Viktor Hovland Caddies For College Teammate Zach Bauchou At US Open Qualifying
Golf

LATEST Viktor Hovland Caddies For College Teammate Zach Bauchou At US Open Qualifying

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jun 6 2023
rory mcilroy phil mickelson 1
Golf
Why Phil Mickelson Thinks LIV Teams Wouldn’t Want Rory McIlroy
Author image David Evans  •  Jun 3 2023

The feud between golf titans Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy continues to stir up the golfing world. This rivalry recently erupted when Mickelson suggested that no LIV Golf team would…

izzi steve stricker
Golf
Who is Izzi Stricker? Steve Stricker’s Daughter & Caddie Helps Him to Senior PGA Championship Victory
Author image David Evans  •  May 29 2023

There’s an adage that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. This is the case for Izzi Stricker, the young and talented daughter of golf champion Steve Stricker, who…

michael block 3
Golf
Club Pro Michael Block Gained 150,000 Instagram Followers During Epic PGA Championship Run
Author image David Evans  •  May 23 2023
michael block 2
Golf
Michael Block’s Odds at Charles Schwab Challenge: -110 to Make Cut, 350/1 to Win After Impressive PGA Championship Run
Author image David Evans  •  May 22 2023
rsz skysports brooks koepka golf 6162186
Golf
Brooks Koepka Is First LIV Golfer To Win A PGA Major
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 22 2023
michael block
Golf
Who is Michael Block? The Club Pro Making Waves at the 2023 PGA Championship
Author image David Evans  •  May 20 2023
Arrow to top