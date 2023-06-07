The rivalry between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is over, as the two leagues have come to an agreement to join forces. Instead of competing, LIV Golf and the PGA Tour will merge into one commercial business, backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The deal was made without the knowledge of many PGA Tour members, LIV Golf players, or agents knowing. Both tours believe it’s a “landmark agreement to unify the game of golf, on a global basis”.

LIV Golf Has Had A Major Impact On The Game

Since LIV Golf came onto the scene, the game of golf has changed for the better in a few different ways. With Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund backing LIV Golf tournaments, the PGA Tour had no option other than to offer more money during the tournaments.

On the other hand, the LIV Golf League faced a number of different challenges, including low viewership numbers and non-existent ranking points. Prior to the merger, all LIV Golf events were not considered by the Official World Golf Rankings, forcing players from the league to slip out of contention for major championships.

Now, the two parties have agreed to merge with circuits from both parties signing an agreement that “combines PIF’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights (including LIV Golf) with the commercial businesses and rights of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour into a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity to ensure that all stakeholders benefit from a model that delivers maximum excitement and competition among the game’s best players.”

LIV Golf and PGA Tour Drop All Lawsuits

Now that the two circuits have agreed to merge, all lawsuits against both parties will be dropped.

As part of the agreement, the three groups will find a fair and objective process for all players who want to re-apply for the PGA Tour or DP World Tour after the end of the 2023 season.

The deal had come to a close shortly after LIV Golf member, Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship, one of the four major titles.

