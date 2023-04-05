Augusta National plays host to the annual Masters Par 3 Contest, which is often hailed as the unofficial start to the season’s first major. As this year’s competitors line-up against former green jacket holders on Wednesday, we are running you through all the key info on the long-standing tradition including players, tee-off times and previous winners.

What is The Masters Par 3 Contest?

The birth-child of former Augusta National chairman Clifford Roberts, the Par 3 contest first began all the way back in 1960. Designed by himself and prolific course designer George Cobb, the competition takes place in one round on a nine-hole, par-27 course.

It has long been one of the beloved traditions at Augusta, with families often invited to caddie for the competitors and even putt some of the simpler shots. Former Masters winners also line-up against the year’s field, which is a great tie-in to uphold the legacy of such a prestigious course.

The contest usually results to some truly gung-ho golf, with participants firing sweeping drives and attempting optimistic putts. Fingers crossed for a repeat of 2016’s edition, where fans were treated to nine holes-in-one in a single year.

When is it and What Time Does it Start?

2023’s Masters Par 3 Contest tees off around noon, ET on Wednesday 5th April.

ESPN will have coverage of the event from 3pm to 5pm ET, meaning you will be able to catch part of the action.

Former Winners and Record Holders

Three-time green jacket recipient Sam Snead was the first ever Par 3 Contest winner back in 1960, and is one of 12 players to win both the pre-tournament tradition and the Masters itself.

Champions Par-3 wins Masters Titles Sam Snead 1960, 1974 1949, 1952, 1954 Art Wall Jr. 1965 1959 Arnold Palmer 1967 1958, 1960, 1962, 1964 Gay Brewer 1973 1967 Tom Watson 1982, 2018 1977, 1981 Tommy Aaron 1984 1973 Ben Crenshaw 1987 1984, 1995 Raymond Floyd 1990 1976 Vijay Singh 1994 2000 Sandy Lyle 1997, 1998 1988 Mark O’Meara 2007 1998 Mike Weir 2022 2003

However, it is interesting to note that no player has ever won the Par 3 Contest and the Masters in the same year, so we may yet see history made in 2023.

Elsewhere, Jimmy Walker holds the course record with 19 (-8 ) in 2016 which included a hole-in-one, while Padraig Harrington has tallied the most contest wins after claiming his third in 2012.

Full List of Previous Winners

1960 Sam Snead 1961 Deane Beman 1962 Bruce Crampton 1963 George Bayer 1964 Labron Harris Jr. 1965 Art Wall Jr. 1966 Terry Dill 1967 Arnold Palmer 1968 Bob Rosburg 1969 Bob Lunn 1970 Harold Henning 1971* Dave Stockton 1972 Steve Melnyk 1973 Gay Brewer 1974 Sam Snead (2) 1975 Isao Aoki 1976 Jay Haas 1977 Tom Weiskopf 1978 Lou Graham 1979 Joe Inman 1980 Johnny Miller 1981 Isao Aoki (2) 1982 Tom Watson 1983 Hale Irwin 1984 Tommy Aaron 1985 Hubert Green 1986 Gary Koch 1987 Ben Crenshaw 1988 Tsuneyuki Nakajima 1989 Bob Gilder 1990 Raymond Floyd 1991 Rocco Mediate 1992 Davis Love III 1993 Chip Beck 1994 Vijay Singh 1995 Hal Sutton 1996 Jay Haas (2) 1997 Sandy Lyle 1998 Sandy Lyle (2) 1999 Joe Durant 2000* Chris Perry 2001 David Toms 2002 Nick Price 2003 Pádraig Harrington David Toms (2) 2004 Pádraig Harrington (2) 2005 Jerry Pate 2006 Ben Crane 2007 Mark O’Meara 2008 Rory Sabbatini 2009 Tim Clark 2010 Louis Oosthuizen 2011 Luke Donald 2012 Jonathan Byrd Pádraig Harrington (3) 2013 Ted Potter Jr. 2014 Ryan Moore 2015 Kevin Streelman 2016 Jimmy Walker 2017 Contest cancelled due to rain 2018 Tom Watson (2) 2019 Matt Wallace 2020 Contest canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic 2021 2022 Mackenzie Hughes Mike Weir

