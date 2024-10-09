NFL

Robert Saleh Speaks For First Time Since Jets Sacking As Jeff Ulbrich Named Interim Head Coach

Olly Taliku
Former Jets head coach Robert Saleh has spoken for the first time since he was sacked by New York, with Jeff Ulbrich announced as interim HC moving forward.

Robert Saleh ‘Grateful’ For Time In NY

The Jets made the decision to sack Robert Saleh this week, with the coach lasting just over three years in New York during what was a disappointing run.

Saleh spoke for the first time on Wednesday since the sacking, thanking New York for his time he spent with the franchise as he moves on to greener pastures.

“To the Jets Organization, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many incredible people,” Saleh said in a statement. “I will always be appreciative of the love and support from everyone at 1 Jets Drive.

“To all of the players, I truly love and appreciate every single one of you. The character of the men in the locker room made coaching you guys the ultimate privilege.

“Through all the ups and downs, each and every one of you showed up every day and attacked every moment.”

The Jets are 2-3 for the season, but there has been clear unrest in New York over the first few weeks of the season and the sacking isn’t entirely a surprise to anyone.

Saleh continued: “To the most passionate fan base in the NFL, thank you for embracing my family. It has been a pleasure calling New York our home and we will forever appreciate all of the memories that were created here.

“With Love and Regard, all Gas No Brake!!”

Saleh has been replaced by Jets former defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who will take charge in New York for their week 6 clash against the Bills in Monday night football.

There is no rush for Saleh to return to the sidelines in the NFL, with the coach looking to take time off before returning to the league in a defensive coordinator role again.
Arrow to top