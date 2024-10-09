“To all of the players, I truly love and appreciate every single one of you. The character of the men in the locker room made coaching you guys the ultimate privilege.

“Through all the ups and downs, each and every one of you showed up every day and attacked every moment.”

The Jets are 2-3 for the season, but there has been clear unrest in New York over the first few weeks of the season and the sacking isn’t entirely a surprise to anyone.

Saleh continued: “To the most passionate fan base in the NFL, thank you for embracing my family. It has been a pleasure calling New York our home and we will forever appreciate all of the memories that were created here.