The Golden State Warriors Visit The White House Today

Owen Jones
2 min read
White House
White House
President Biden and Vice President Harris will welcome the Golden State Warriors to the White House Tuesday as 2022 NBA champions.

Point Guard Stephan Curry expressed his thoughts on the importance of visiting the White House.

The visit comes following Stephen Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Golden State had lost four of five coming into the game. Draymond Green had 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 32 points. Kyle Kuzma added 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, but struggled from the field, where he was only 5 for 20.

https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/D6G_Y3c1kv1UL2OMS4qJrvfwWOk=/0x0:3929x2619/1200x800/filters:focal(1926x193:2554x821)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/70623824/1239201105.0.jpg

The Warriors trailed 106-105 when Curry made a fall-away 3-pointer against a double team. He made another basket and assisted on the next He then hit a 3-pointer to put the Warriors in front 115-111 with 3:58 to play. Curry made another step-back 3 with 2:01 to play and Poole hit one with 1:29 to play to vault Golden State in front 123-114.

The Wizards reached their biggest lead of the night, 89-80. A Deni Avdija layup with 4:33 to play in the third quarter. The Warriors quickly closed back within two points at 93-91 on a Curry 3-pointer, then tied the game on an Anthony Lamb layup. Neither team maintained a lead for more than a spurt through the first three quarters, which had 12 ties and 12 lead changes and finished tied, 93-93.

The last time the Golden State Warriors had a trip to the White House was back in 2018, but many players expressed their opinions on not going due to Donald Trump being in the White House.

Even with the Warriors not playing up to standards this season, they are still -600 to make the playoffs according to NBA betting sites.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
