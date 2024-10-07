The Giants’ (22.0) sacks through five weeks of the 2024 season is the most in the NFL

Besides a week one blowout loss to the Vikings, the New York Giants have played competitive football in 2024. The team is 2-3 on the season but are 2-1 in their last three. New York was on the road in Week 5 to face the 3-1 Seattle Seahawks. In 2023, the Giants lost 24-3 at home to Seattle.

The Giants dominated the first half of football but still found themselves tied 10-10 at halftime. New York’s offense played well enough to win the game but it was the defense that came up big. In Week 5, the Giants had (7.0) sacks vs. the Seahawks, bringing their total to (22.0) this season. That is the most in the NFL of any team in 2024.

New York’s defense and special teams come up clutch in Week 5 vs. Seattle

Sexy Dexy gets the @Giants 7th sack of the day to seal this game 😤 📺: #NYGvsSEA on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/Yboq5CDybH — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024



Heading into Week 5, the Giants were coming off a winable game that they lost to the Cowboys on TNF. Additionally, the team was without two key offensive players in Malik Nabers and Devin Singletary. It would have been easy for the Giants to roll over and lose to a Seattle team that was 3-1. However, the Giants executed in all three phases of the game after a disasterous start to their first possesion. Against the Seahawks on Sunday, the Giants had (7.0) sacks. Three of them came from Dexter Lawrence.

He now has (6.0) sacks this season and is tied for second in the NFL. Only Aidan Hutchinson of the Lions (6.5) have more the Lawrence this season. The 340-pound DT is a domianant force on the Giants’ defensive line. D.J. Davidson had (2.0) sacks vs. Seattle and Brian Burns had (1.0). Kayvon Thibodeaux and Rakeem Nunez-Roches were creddited with (0.5) a sack. The Giants defense held the Seahawks to a field goal attempt that would have tied the game. New York’s special teams drew up a play to block a field goal attempt and it worked to perfection. Isaiah Simmons blocked the kick and Bryce Ford-Wheaton returned it 60 yards for a touchdown. The Giants are back at home in Week 6 to face the Bengals who are 0-4.