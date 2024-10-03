Mailk Nabers (concussion) is a longshot to play for the Giants in Week 5 vs. Seattle

Besides the 28-6 loss in Week 1, the Giants have played in a one-score game. However, New York only has one win in three hard-fought contests. In Week 2, the Giants lost 21-18 to the Commanders in a game they could have won. The Giants bounced back in Week 3 with a 21-15 win vs. the Browns.

New York lost a tough 20-15 game vs. the Cowboys in Week 4 to drop to 1-3 on the season. At the end of that game, rookie WR Malik Nabers hit his helmet against the turf hard trying to make a catch. Nabers suffered a concussion and did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. Sources say Nabers is a longshot to play in Week 5. This would be the first game missed in his professional career.

While Malik Nabers (concussion) seems like a longshot to be ready for Seattle, RB Devin Singletary (groin) told me he has a chance. Wednesday was the best he’s felt since the Cowboys game. Big couple days of practice upcoming to see if he can make it for Sunday.#giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 3, 2024



Four games into his professional career, it’s clear that Malik Nabers is a special talent at WR. Nabers is the do-it-all WR that the Giants have been missing since Daniel Jones has been their QB. Through four weeks, Nabers has 35 receptions on 52 targets for 386 yards and three touchdowns. His 35 catches are the most in the league through four games and his 386 receiving yards are second only to Nico Collins of the Houston Texans.

The rookie WR is averaging (95.6) receiving yards and 13 targets per game in 2024. He’s had 100+ receiving yards in two of his four games. In New York’s only win of the season, Nabers scored two touchdowns vs. the Browns. Against the Cowboys in Week 4, Nabers had 12 catches for 115 yards. Late in that contest, Nabers hit his head hard on the ground attempting to make a catch. He suffered a concussion and looks doubtful to play in Week 5 vs. the Seahawks. That would leave the Giants with Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robison as their top WRs. Not ideal for the Giants who desperately need a win to stay competitive.