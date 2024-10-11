NFL

Eagles’ A.J. Brown will play in his first game since a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 1

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
2 min read
The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a Week 5 bye and the team has a 2-2 record. Philly lost their last game before the bye 33-16 on the road vs. the Buccaneers. They were without their top two WRs, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Brown has been out since he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1. 

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has two touchdown passes in the three games A.J. Brown has missed. Philadelphia’s passing offense is far less dynamic when A.J. Brown is not on the field. After being able to rest and recover for almost a month, Brown is ready to return to action in Week 6. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Brown will play against the Cleveland Browns.

A.J. Brown will play his second game of the season for the Eagles in Week 6


A.J. Brown is currently in his third season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s coming off back-to-back seasons with 1,400+ receiving yards, 88+ receptions, and at least seven touchdowns. Brown started his career with the Tennessee Titans as a second-round pick in 2019. He was traded to the ahead of the 2022 season. The 27-year-old has been a dynamic playmaker for the Eagles and the team has missed his offensive production. The only game Brown played in this season was Philadelphia’s Week 1 matchup vs. the Packers. He had five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Without Brown in the lineup, Eagles WR DeVonta Smith was the WR1. Brown took a nasty hit to the head in Week 3 and suffered a concussion. That forced Smith to miss the Eagles Week 4 game vs. Tampa Bay. With a bye in Week 5, Smith is back and ready to go for Week 6. The Eagles will have their top two WRs back against the Browns. This will be A.J. Brown’s first game since a hamstring injury in Week 1. Look for Jalen Hurts to target Brown and get him going. Philadelphia is on the road to face Cleveland.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
