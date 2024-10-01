NFL

The Dolphins offense is disastrous with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) on the sideline

Through four games in 2024, the Miami Dolphins are 1-3. The team started the season with a 20-17 win vs. the Jaguars in Week 1. It took a walk-off 52-yard field goal for the team to win that game. Since then, the Dolphins have lost three straight and have been outscored 86-25 by their opponents. 

In their Week 2 contest vs. the Buffalo Bills, starting QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered another nasty concussion and has been on the IR since. He’s set to miss at least another two games for the Dolphins. Monday Night Football vs. the Titans was supposed to be a get-right game for Miami. However, their offense looked disastrous and fans are calling for head coach Mike McDaniel to give up offensive play calling. Miami desperately needs their franchise QB back on the field.

Miami’s offense has been one of the worst in the NFL since Tua Tagovailoa has been out


Over their last three games, the Miami Dolphins are averaging (8.3) points per game. In four games this season, the offense is averaging (11.3) points per game. Miami’s offense is nowhere close to what they were producing in 2023. Last season, the Dolphins averaged (27.9) points per game. Their offense has scored 20 points or more just once this season and that was in Week 1. Since then, the most points the Dolphins have had was 12 in Week 4.

While the offense is taking a lot of the blame, the defense is not exactly helping their cause. Their defense has allowed an average of (28.3) points per game in each of their last three contests. All of which have been losses. Miami’s offense is averaging (11.3) points per game in that span. Not a recipe for success. After the loss on MNF in Week 4, fans are calling for Mike McDaniel to give up play calling. Even without Tagovailoa, Miami’s offensive playcalling has been out of whack the last two games. His offense has scored 15 points in the last two games combined and just one touchdown. The team is on the road in Week 5 to face the New England Patriots.

