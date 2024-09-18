The Miami Dolphins have placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injury reserve after his week 2 concussion, with the 26-year-old expected to miss at least four games.

Much of the talk surrounding week 2 in the NFL has been about Tua Tagovailoa and his injury, after the Miami quarterback picked up a concerning looking concussion against the Bills.

The former Alabama star took a bold decision to run for the yardage on third down against the Bills and as he slid, his head made violent contact with Damar Hamlin’s shoulder leaving Tagovailoa in a worrying state.

Tagovailoa is no stranger to getting a knock on the head and his injury against Buffalo was in fact his third concussion since joining the league in 2020.

There was a lot of concerns about the Miami quarterback in the immediate aftermath of the match, with fans suggesting that Tua should retire with his own wellbeing in mind.

As week 3 approaches, the Dolphins have placed Tagovailoa on injury reserve, with their star player expected to miss at least four games for his own protection.

Tagovailoa has been in discussions with neurologists this week about his health and whether or not it is safe for him to keep playing football at the highest level.

Tua was diagnosed with one concussion at college while with Alabama, two in 2022, one in 2023 and now one in 2024 which makes for a bleak injury record.

The Dolphins will start backup quarterback Skylar Thompson in week 3 against the Seahawks and for the foreseeable – at least the next four games, he will take charge.

Thompson came on against the Bills last weekend, making eight completions for 80 yards in his first league appearance since 2022. In 2022, Thompson threw just one touchdown in seven appearances, racking up 534 passing yards in a solid enough campaign.