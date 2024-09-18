NFL

Dolphins Place Tua Tagovailoa On IR List After Latest Concussion Setback In Week 2

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
rsz 221230124112 tua tagovailoa 221113 file
rsz 221230124112 tua tagovailoa 221113 file

The Miami Dolphins have placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injury reserve after his week 2 concussion, with the 26-year-old expected to miss at least four games. 

Miami Place Tua Tagovailoa On IR

Much of the talk surrounding week 2 in the NFL has been about Tua Tagovailoa and his injury, after the Miami quarterback picked up a concerning looking concussion against the Bills.

The former Alabama star took a bold decision to run for the yardage on third down against the Bills and as he slid, his head made violent contact with Damar Hamlin’s shoulder leaving Tagovailoa in a worrying state.

Tagovailoa is no stranger to getting a knock on the head and his injury against Buffalo was in fact his third concussion since joining the league in 2020.

There was a lot of concerns about the Miami quarterback in the immediate aftermath of the match, with fans suggesting that Tua should retire with his own wellbeing in mind.

As week 3 approaches, the Dolphins have placed Tagovailoa on injury reserve, with their star player expected to miss at least four games for his own protection.

Tagovailoa has been in discussions with neurologists this week about his health and whether or not it is safe for him to keep playing football at the highest level.

Tua was diagnosed with one concussion at college while with Alabama, two in 2022, one in 2023 and now one in 2024 which makes for a bleak injury record.

The Dolphins will start backup quarterback Skylar Thompson in week 3 against the Seahawks and for the foreseeable – at least the next four games, he will take charge.

Thompson came on against the Bills last weekend, making eight completions for 80 yards in his first league appearance since 2022. In 2022, Thompson threw just one touchdown in seven appearances, racking up 534 passing yards in a solid enough campaign.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 221230124112 tua tagovailoa 221113 file
NFL

LATEST Dolphins Place Tua Tagovailoa On IR List After Latest Concussion Setback In Week 2

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 18 2024
A.J. Brown Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles’ A.J. Brown will miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered in practice
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 17 2024

The Eagles started their 2024 season on the road for a neutral site game in São Paulo, Brazil vs. the Packers. In Week 2, Philadelphia was at home to face…

Cooper Kupp Rams pic
NFL
Rams’ Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 and is a candidate to land on the IR
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 17 2024

It’s only Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season and the Los Angeles Rams are already plagued with injuries. They currently have eight players on the injured reserve. Additionally, they…

Deebo Samuel 49ers pic
NFL
49ers’ Deebo Samuel will miss multiple weeks with a calf strain suffered in Week 2
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 17 2024
Bryce Young Panthers pic
NFL
Carolina Panthers Bench Former Number One Draft Pick Bryce Young Just Two Weeks Into The Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 17 2024
Buccaneers vs Eagles Picks
NFL
Jalen Hurts Calls Game For Eagles In Final Drive As Interception Leads To Surprise Falcons Win
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 17 2024
Amon Ra St.Brown Lions pic
NFL
Lions’ All-Pro WR Amon-Ra St. Brown avoided a major injury in Week 2 vs. the Buccaneers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Sep 16 2024
Arrow to top