NBA

The Detroit Pistons Should Lock Down The Worst Record In The NBA Tonight

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
01hv3w025eebpxjgryay ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
01hv3w025eebpxjgryay ezgif.com webp to jpg converter

There have been some truly terrible team performances during the 2023-24 NBA season. We have seen record-breaking losing streaks and will likely see five teams finish with 60+ losses, but there has been no franchise that has been worse than the Detroit Pistons this year.

Pistons Will Likely Finish With Worst Record In The NBA

Things actually started well for Detroit at the beginning of the regular season when they got out to a 2-1 start in their first three games. But it was all downhill from there, as they embarked on a losing streak that took them from before Halloween until after Christmas. The 28 losses in a row set an NBA record for most consecutive defeats in a single season, and there were talks of the Pistons potentially finishing as the worst team in league history.

They were able to pick up a handful of wins over the final three months of the season, but it appears as though they will beat out the Washington Wizards for the rights to the worst record in the NBA this season. Detroit’s record currently stands at 13-66, 1.5 games worse than Washington’s entering the final weekend. A loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night would lock the Pistons in to the worst record in the league for 2023-24.

The Jazz Are Riding The League’s Longest Losing Streak

They haven’t been the worst team as of late, though. The Utah Jazz are carrying a 13-game losing skid heading into their final three games, and could wind up taking a 16-game streak into the off-season. Had the Pistons not won their March 29th game against the Wizards, they’d be looking at 14 straight losses.

In order to avoid the designation as the worst team in the NBA, Washington inexplicably won 3 straight in mid-March.

And while the Pistons and Wizards have been in the league’s basement the entire year, it will be the Charlotte Hornets who will finish the season with the worst point differential in the league. Barring an offensive turnaround in their final games, they’ll end with at least a -10 in the category.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
01hv3w025eebpxjgryay ezgif.com webp to jpg converter
NBA

LATEST The Detroit Pistons Should Lock Down The Worst Record In The NBA Tonight

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 11 2024
rsz 17950395270
NBA
The Mavericks Will Take On The Clippers In Round 1 Of The Playoffs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 11 2024

There is still plenty that has to be decided during the final weekend of the NBA regular season. Playoff seeding and matchups still need to fall into place for teams…

Chet Holmgren Thunder pic
NBA
Thunder’s Chet Holmgren is on pace to play all 82 games for Oklahoma City this season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 11 2024

With the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Thunder selected big man, Chet Holmgren. The 21-year-old was the #1 recruit in the high school class of 2021. Holmgren…

Dennis Schroder Nets pic
NBA
Brooklyn’s Dennis Schroder told reporters he wants to ‘stay’ with the Nets in 2024-25
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 11 2024
Jrue Holiday Celtics pic
NBA
Boston’s Jrue Holiday has signed a new four-year, $135 million extension with the Celtics
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 11 2024
Isaiah Collier USC pic
NBA
USC freshman Isaiah Collier will enter the 2024 NBA Draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 10 2024
Trae Young hawks pic
NBA
League insiders say that Trae Young could return tonight for the Atlanta Hawks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 10 2024
Arrow to top