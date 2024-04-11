There have been some truly terrible team performances during the 2023-24 NBA season. We have seen record-breaking losing streaks and will likely see five teams finish with 60+ losses, but there has been no franchise that has been worse than the Detroit Pistons this year.

Pistons Will Likely Finish With Worst Record In The NBA

The Pistons might be set for the most interesting summer of any NBA team. Get ready for a dizzying couple of months in Detroit. Before anything happens, @JLEdwardsIII takes stock of the team’s assets ⤵️https://t.co/mRcq3XmrU0 pic.twitter.com/COw8uPANjw — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) April 8, 2024

Things actually started well for Detroit at the beginning of the regular season when they got out to a 2-1 start in their first three games. But it was all downhill from there, as they embarked on a losing streak that took them from before Halloween until after Christmas. The 28 losses in a row set an NBA record for most consecutive defeats in a single season, and there were talks of the Pistons potentially finishing as the worst team in league history.

They were able to pick up a handful of wins over the final three months of the season, but it appears as though they will beat out the Washington Wizards for the rights to the worst record in the NBA this season. Detroit’s record currently stands at 13-66, 1.5 games worse than Washington’s entering the final weekend. A loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night would lock the Pistons in to the worst record in the league for 2023-24.

The Jazz Are Riding The League’s Longest Losing Streak

The Utah Jazz have really lost 13 games in a row… How we feeling Jazz fans? pic.twitter.com/SY1zTBAANP — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) April 8, 2024

They haven’t been the worst team as of late, though. The Utah Jazz are carrying a 13-game losing skid heading into their final three games, and could wind up taking a 16-game streak into the off-season. Had the Pistons not won their March 29th game against the Wizards, they’d be looking at 14 straight losses.

In order to avoid the designation as the worst team in the NBA, Washington inexplicably won 3 straight in mid-March.

And while the Pistons and Wizards have been in the league’s basement the entire year, it will be the Charlotte Hornets who will finish the season with the worst point differential in the league. Barring an offensive turnaround in their final games, they’ll end with at least a -10 in the category.