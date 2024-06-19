NBA

The Detroit Pistons have fired head coach Monty Williams after just one season

Last season, the Detroit Pistons finished 14-68. The worst record of any team during the 2023-24 regular season. Those 68 losses were the most in franchise history for the Pistons. That happened in Monty Williams’ first year as head coach. Following the 2022-23 season, Williams was fired by the Suns after four seasons. 

Williams didn’t have to wait long to find his next coaching destination. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Pistons hired Monty Willaims as their new head coach. Giving him an unprecedented six-year, $78.5 million deal. That made Willaims one of the highest-paid head coaches in the NBA in terms of annual average value. After a disastrous first season, the Pistons have fired Willaims with five years and $65+ million still left on his deal.

Detroit was not willing to give Monty Willaims another season as head coach


Monty Willaims’ tenure with the Detroit Pistons lasted just one season after he signed a massive deal with the team. Now, the Pistons still owe Willaims $65+ million. This offseason, GM Troy Weaver left the team and Trajan Langdon was brought over from the Pelicans to be the Pistons’ new team president. With Williams fired Langdon will now conduct his search for who he sees fit to be their next head coach. It will be their third head coach in the last three seasons.

When the one-time NBA Coach of the Year was let go by the Suns, the Pistons wasted no time in hiring Williams. He had proven success in the playoffs, something the Pistons have failed to see in the last decade and a half. However, the Pistons turned out to be one of the worst teams in league history last season. Their 68 losses were the second-most since the 76ers who lost 72 games in 2015-16. Additionally, the Pistons tied a league record losing 28 straight games last season.


In 10 seasons as a head coach in the NBA with three different franchises, Monty Williams’ 14-68 record last season was his worst. His disastrous first year was enough for Trajan Langdon to want to move on. Now, the Pistons enter a coaching search this offseason with the Lakers and Cavaliers. However, Los Angeles is expected to hire JJ Redick. Detroit is going to have limited options to choose from this summer.

