The Cowboys could open up the 21-day practice window for All-Pro CB DaRon Bland after Week 4

Zach Wolpin
Through three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys are 1-2 and have lost their last two games. Their (187.0) passing yards per game is right around the middle of the pack in 2024. Dallas is missing their All-Pro CB DaRon Bland who is out with a fractured foot. Bland had to have surgery ahead of the season and is working his way to being back on the field. 

The Cowboys have had to start a rookie CB alongside Trevon Diggs to start the 2024 season. Bland started the season on the IR. He is out for the first four games of the season. Dallas has their fourth game of the season on Thursday Night Football in MetLife Stadium vs. the New York Giants. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Bland’s 21-day practice window to return to the active roster could be opened up next week. A positive sign for Dallas’ defense.

DaRon Bland is going to make a huge impact for Dallas once he returns


In college, DaRon Bland started his career at Sacramento State. With his final year of eligibility, Bland transferred to the Mountain West Conference to play for Fresno State. With a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Bland was selected by the Dallas Cowboys. Bland made an instant impact for the Cowboys on defense as a rookie. He played in all 17 games in 2022 and made eight starts. During his rookie campaign, Bland had five interceptions, seven passes defended, and 54 combined tackles.

The following season, Bland started 15 of his 17 games played for the Cowboys. His nine interceptions and five interceptions returned for touchdowns led the NFL in 2023. Bland added 15 passes defended and 69 combined tackles last season. That earned the 25-year-old a Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro honors. To start the 2024 season, the Cowboys defense has been missing their elite CB. Rookie Caelen Carson has started in place of Bland while he is out. Carson suffered a shoulder injury in Dallas’ 28-25 loss to the Ravens. The Cowboys need DaRon Bland back as soon as they possibly can.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
