CeeDee Lamb Apologises For Emotional Outburst During Cowboys Loss To Ravens In Week 3

Olly Taliku
CeeDee Lamb spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon, apologising for an outburst against the Ravens where the receiver’s emotions clearly got the better of him during the week 3 loss.  

CeeDee Lamb Apologises

It has been a frustrating start to the season all round for the Dallas Cowboys, who are now 1-2 to start the campaign after a week 3 loss at home against the Ravens.

Although all the Dallas players appeared frustrated at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night, it was clearly star receiver CeeDee Lamb who was the most upset as he let his emotions get the better of him on the sideline.

Speaking for the first time since Sunday’s defeat, Lamb addressed the media on Tuesday to apologise for his behavior in the hopes that he can be better for Dallas in week 4 against the Giants.

“I know that’s not the player I am,” Lamb said. “I know that’s not the teammate I am… It was a bad game on my end. I fully take accountability in that.

“I will be better in the future. And it’s gonna be fine.”

Lamb has had just 13 receptions for 218 yards in his first three matches of the NFL season, in what has been an underwhelming start to the campaign for Dallas’ WR1.

“I expect a lot out of myself — more than anyone could put on me,” he continued. “And quite honestly, I failed myself, and obviously I failed the team, just as far as producing and being that game-breaker … I kind of let the game get to my head a little bit.

“Honestly I got to be truthful to myself and I played a part in that loss, a big part, honestly, and [neither] my body language nor attitude, [helped change] the outcome of the game.”

The Dallas star seemed genuinely disappointed in himself and it would be a surprise to see Lamb get that emotional again for the Cowboys.

Lamb agreed to a new $136million contract with Dallas over the summer, as he committed to his long term future with the Cowboys alongside quarterback and partner in crime Dak Prescott.  

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

