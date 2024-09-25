CeeDee Lamb spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon, apologising for an outburst against the Ravens where the receiver’s emotions clearly got the better of him during the week 3 loss.

CeeDee Lamb Apologises

It has been a frustrating start to the season all round for the Dallas Cowboys, who are now 1-2 to start the campaign after a week 3 loss at home against the Ravens.

Although all the Dallas players appeared frustrated at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night, it was clearly star receiver CeeDee Lamb who was the most upset as he let his emotions get the better of him on the sideline.

CeeDee Lamb yelling at Dak Prescott 😳 pic.twitter.com/RIpbxzEWS8 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 22, 2024

Speaking for the first time since Sunday’s defeat, Lamb addressed the media on Tuesday to apologise for his behavior in the hopes that he can be better for Dallas in week 4 against the Giants.

“I know that’s not the player I am,” Lamb said. “I know that’s not the teammate I am… It was a bad game on my end. I fully take accountability in that.

“I will be better in the future. And it’s gonna be fine.”

Lamb has had just 13 receptions for 218 yards in his first three matches of the NFL season, in what has been an underwhelming start to the campaign for Dallas’ WR1.

“I expect a lot out of myself — more than anyone could put on me,” he continued. “And quite honestly, I failed myself, and obviously I failed the team, just as far as producing and being that game-breaker … I kind of let the game get to my head a little bit.

“Honestly I got to be truthful to myself and I played a part in that loss, a big part, honestly, and [neither] my body language nor attitude, [helped change] the outcome of the game.”

The Dallas star seemed genuinely disappointed in himself and it would be a surprise to see Lamb get that emotional again for the Cowboys.

Lamb agreed to a new $136million contract with Dallas over the summer, as he committed to his long term future with the Cowboys alongside quarterback and partner in crime Dak Prescott.