The Chicago Bulls Are Finding No Trade Market For LaVine, Vucevic

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Chicago Bulls are entering a rebuild of sorts as we make our way through the 2024 off-season. DeMar DeRozan has already departed from the franchise after signing with the Sacramento Kings, and a couple of the other big names on the roster are actively being shopped by the team. But according to reports, Chicago is having a hard time finding trade partners for Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

Bulls Finding Trade Markets Dry For LaVine, Vucevic

The issue for both players is their individual contracts. Vucevic’s deal isn’t bad at first glance, but he is owed over $41 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons, and will be turning 34 years old before the start of the 2024-25 season. He averaged over 18 points and 10 rebounds per game during the most recent campaign, but the juice may not be worth the squeeze given his financial situation.

It is even more messy for LaVine. Considered one of the worst contracts in all of the NBA, the Bulls are on the hook to pay the 29-year-old over $138 million over the next three seasons. Despite the desperation from certain teams around the league to add scoring and athleticism, LaVine’s market has appeared to be bone-dry, as even the Lakers and Heat have balked at the idea of taking on the gaudy contract.

The Bulls have gone as far as to try to attach picks to LaVine in a trade to rid themselves of his contract, but to no avail.

Is Chicago Rebuilding In 2024-25?

It appears that Chicago is in a fire sale of sorts, and are perhaps looking to build around Coby White for the upcoming years. They have already gotten rid of DeRozan and Alex Caruso this summer, and it doesn’t appear that Lonzo Ball is going to be ready to play basketball any time soon.

In a year in which the grade prize for landing the first overall pick will likely be the highly-touted Cooper Flagg, the Bulls could be picking the right year to sell off their parts and endure a rebuild.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
