The Brooklyn Nets have dismissed head coach Jacque Vaughn

Zach Wolpin
On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets will have their first game after the all-star break. They will be on the road vs. the Toronto Raptors. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Brooklyn is making changes, specifically at head coach. The Nets have dismissed head coach Jacque Vaughn after three seasons. 

Brooklyn is 21-33 this season and it’s been a struggle for the team to win games consistently. Besides Ben Simmons who’s played in only 12 games, the Nets have no other all-stars on their roster. It’s hard for the team to compete when they play teams that have a deep rotation of players. Where do the Nets go now after firing another head coach?

Jacque Vaughn has been dismissed by the Nets after 10 seasons with the organization, three as head coach

In 2010-11, Jacque Vaughn got his start in the NBA as an assistant coach under Greg Popovich in San Antonio. Two years later, Vaughn was hired by the Orlando Magic to be their head coach. Over three seasons, he went 58-158. His best season in Orlando was 23-59. During the 2014-15 season, Vaughn was fired by the Magic after a 15-37 start in their first 52 games. Vaughn took a year off from coaching and landed on his feet again in 2016-17 as an assistant with the Nets.

After Brooklyn’s head coach, Kenny Atkinson was fired in 2019-20, Vaughn was head coach for ten games. He went back to assistant head coach for the next three seasons until head coach Steve Nash was fired. Vaughn eventually took over as interim head coach before being named their full-time head coach. Just under a year ago, the Nets signed Jacque Vaughn to a long-term extension. Today, the 49-year-old was dismissed as head coach. Now, the Nets need a new head coach for the 2024-25 season.


There are no real details as to why Jacque Vaughn was let go by the Nets. A year ago, the team felt they had their coach for the future. After the 2024 all-star break, that doesn’t seem to be the case. One can presume the Nets being well under .500 led to Vaughn’s firing. He was 71-68 in three seasons with Brooklyn. The Nets need a serious rebuild after firing their second head coach in the last two seasons.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
