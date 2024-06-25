Tomorrow night, the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, home of the Nets. Ironically, there have been rumors that the Nets could be trading into the 2024 NBA Draft. The team would have had a pick in this year’s draft if not for their trade for James Harden in 2021.

Brooklyn would have had two first-round picks, one of them being the #3 pick. However, that pick belongs to the Houston Rockets. SNY’s Ian Begley reported the Nets are “optimistic” that they will be able to trade into the first round tomorrow. With this year’s draft class not having historically great talent, it’s interesting to hear the Nets want to trade into the draft.

Who are the Nets targeting if they trade into the 2024 NBA Draft?

Last season, the Brooklyn Nets finished 32-50, 11th in the Eastern Conference. After 54 games, the team parted ways with head coach Jacque Vaughn. Kevin Ollie was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. It’s safe to say the Brooklyn Nets are not one pick away from becoming a contender in the East. However, that doesn’t discourage GM Sean Marks from trading for a pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. There are reports that the Nets are interested and seem to be “optimistic” about being able to obtain a pick in the first round.

To make a trade happen, a team needs to have assets. Brooklyn has several they can use before tomorrow’s draft to try and acquire a first-round selection. The Nets control a 2025 pick they received from the Suns in a trade for Kevin Durant. Additionally, the team has a pair of first-round picks in 2027. One from the 76ers and one from the Suns. Brooklyn could package one of those first-round picks with a player to try and make a deal.

According to reports, Tyler Smith is being "targeted" by the Nets.



According to reports, the Nets would like to trade for a pick in the 20’s. The team might not have enough trade capital to get into the lottery pick range. That doesn’t mean Brooklyn cannot get a quality player later in the first round. The 2024 NBA Draft is just over 24 hours away and the Nets need to act fast to secure a pick. We’ll have to see how active GM Sean Marks gets.