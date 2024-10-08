Bengals players wanted Zac Taylor to be more aggressive in their OT loss to the Ravens in Week 5

After a loss in Week 5, the Cincinnati Bengals are 1-4 in 2024. They lost three straight games to begin the year followed by a win against the Panthers in Week 4. Cincinnati was at home in Week 5 to face their division rivals, the Ravens. Four quarters was not enough to decide the game.

In overtime, the Ravens had the ball first, and QB Lamar Jackson fumbled the ball. Cincinnati recovered and they were already in field goal range. Head coach Zac Taylor calls the offensive plays for the Bengals. On their only three plays of OT, Taylor called three straight runs and gained only three yards. The Bengals missed a game-winning field goal and the Ravens drove down the field and won the game on a Justin Tucker field goal. Offensive players were vocal after the game saying they wished their head coach was more aggressive.

Did Zac Taylor lose the game for the Bengals by not being aggressive in OT?

Zac Taylor just lost the Bengals the game… Three straight dives to settle for a 53 yard FG when your pass offense has been firing on all cylinders. Pathetic, weak playcalling. pic.twitter.com/oLXjAlcgi2 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 6, 2024



Against the Ravens in Week 5, the Bengals’ offense was dominant through the air. Joe Burrow was 30-39 for 392 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. Ja’Marr Chase had 10 catches for 193 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Tee Higgins had nine catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Chase and Higgins were the most vocal after the game about their frustrations with the playcalling. They wanted Zac Taylor to be more aggressive.

However, Taylor called three straight run plays, and the team had to settle for a 53-yard field goal attempt. The holder bobbled the snap and that caused Evan McPherson to shank his kick. Baltimore took possession of the football when the Bengals missed the kick. Derrick Henry ripped off a 51-yard run and that set Justin Tucker up for an easy field goal to win the game. Cincinnati is now 1-4 this season after that loss and they are on the road in Week 5 to face the Giants.