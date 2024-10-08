NFL

Bengals players wanted Zac Taylor to be more aggressive in their OT loss to the Ravens in Week 5

Zach Wolpin
After a loss in Week 5, the Cincinnati Bengals are 1-4 in 2024. They lost three straight games to begin the year followed by a win against the Panthers in Week 4. Cincinnati was at home in Week 5 to face their division rivals, the Ravens. Four quarters was not enough to decide the game. 

In overtime, the Ravens had the ball first, and QB Lamar Jackson fumbled the ball. Cincinnati recovered and they were already in field goal range. Head coach Zac Taylor calls the offensive plays for the Bengals. On their only three plays of OT, Taylor called three straight runs and gained only three yards. The Bengals missed a game-winning field goal and the Ravens drove down the field and won the game on a Justin Tucker field goal. Offensive players were vocal after the game saying they wished their head coach was more aggressive.

Did Zac Taylor lose the game for the Bengals by not being aggressive in OT?


Against the Ravens in Week 5, the Bengals’ offense was dominant through the air. Joe Burrow was 30-39 for 392 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. Ja’Marr Chase had 10 catches for 193 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Tee Higgins had nine catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Chase and Higgins were the most vocal after the game about their frustrations with the playcalling. They wanted Zac Taylor to be more aggressive.

However, Taylor called three straight run plays, and the team had to settle for a 53-yard field goal attempt. The holder bobbled the snap and that caused Evan McPherson to shank his kick. Baltimore took possession of the football when the Bengals missed the kick. Derrick Henry ripped off a 51-yard run and that set Justin Tucker up for an easy field goal to win the game. Cincinnati is now 1-4 this season after that loss and they are on the road in Week 5 to face the Giants.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
