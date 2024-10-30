NFL

The Baltimore Ravens have traded with the Panthers for WR Diontae Johnson

Zach Wolpin
Even with a 29-24 loss to the Browns in Week 8, the Ravens are 5-3 in 2024. That is the second-best record in the AFC North. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens started the season 0-2 and proceeded to win five straight until their loss to Cleveland. Baltimore will be back at home in Week 9 to face the Broncos with a new weapon on offense.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Panthers and Ravens made a trade. Carolina is sending WR Diontae Johnson and a sixth-round pick to Baltimore in exchange for a fifth-round pick. Johnson was inactive for the Panthers in Week 8 despite playing with a rib injury the previous week. Maybe the Panthers knew Johnson wanted to be traded and they wanted to keep him healthy. Regardless, Johnson is now a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Diontae Johnson was traded to the Ravens


In the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, Diontae Johnson was selected by the Steelers out of Toledo. He played in 77 games over five seasons for Pittsburgh and made 67 starts. His best campaign with the Steelers was in 2021 when he had 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. All are career highs in a season for the 28-year-old. After five seasons with the Steelers, they traded Johnson to the Panthers ahead of the 2024 season.

Johnson played in seven games this season for the Panthers. He is still leading the team in receptions (30) and receiving yards (357). The Pro Bowl WR was the #1 WR target in Carolina but now he is a Raven for the rest of the season. He joins a Baltimore squad that is leading the NFL with (452.1) scrimmage yards per game. Zay Flowers is the WR1 for Baltimore but Diontae Johnson has a chance to overtake Rashod Bateman as WR2. We’ll see how quickly Johnson can incorporate himself into the Ravens’ offense. Baltimore is at home in Week 9 to face the Broncos.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
