The 6 Pro Bowlers Selected In 2nd Round Of 2019 NFL Draft

The first round of the NFL Draft is always the one that receives all the hype. The commissioner is there for announcement and hugs, the crowds are in full throat, and the lights are the brightest.

But some of the most important team-building moves are made in the later rounds. It is on the second and third day of the draft when a team’s scouting department truly comes in handy, and we are able to see how well front offices have done in evaluating talent.

Plenty Of Pro Bowl Talent Is Available In 2nd Round Of NFL Draft

And while it may not receive the same amount of attention or be surrounded by the same glamour, the second round of the draft has proved to be nearly as important as the first, at least in recent years. It is mostly true for 2019, when there were 6 Pro Bowl players that were selected in Round 2.

Best Second Round Picks Of 2019 NFL Draft

There are plenty of contributors or even star players that come out of the second rounds of the NFL Draft, and having 6 Pro Bowlers from one of the rounds is nothing new. But to have six do it in such a short time is rather impressive.

Deebo Samuel (36th overall)

Samuel has been a revelation for the 49ers, and one of the most explosive offensive weapons in the league. Last off-season, he was treated to a three-year contract extension worth nearly $75 million. He had 1,400+ yards receiving two years ago.

Elgton Jenkins (44th overall)

A starting guard for the Packers, Jenkins started his career by allowing 0 sacks on 571 pass-blocking snaps during his rookie season. He has been named to two Pro Bowls.

AJ Brown (51st overall)

Brown went from a second round pick to one of the most explosive receivers in the league in about a year’s time. He has made two Pro Bowls as was named as a Second-Team All-Pro in 2022.

Miles Sanders (53rd overall)

Sanders is now a member of the Carolina Panthers as of this off-season, but he spent four solid years with the Eagles, gaining nearly 1,300 yards on the ground in 2022. It was his first Pro Bowl selection.

Mecole Hardman (56th overall)

He hasn’t had as decorated a career as the rest, but Hardman is nonetheless a Pro Bowler. He received the honor during his rookie season in 2019, and did so as a return specialist.

DK Metcalf (64th overall)

It seems crazy now to think that Metcalf was the 9th wide receiver selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, but there were questions about his route running and football IQ coming out of college. He has a Pro Bowl selection and Second-Team All-Pro honors under his belt.

