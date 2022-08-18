We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves in a deal that could reach as high as £45m according to David Ornstein, and Twitter has had its say.

The 22-year-old has been one of Forest’s top targets all summer long after an impressive loan spell at Sheffield United last season, scoring 11 times in 35 games.

Gibbs-White is also an integral part of the England under-21 side that recently qualified for the Euros alongside the likes of Djed Spence and James Garner.

Twitter has had its say on the transfer, with many sceptical of such a huge price tag despite the player having just one Premier League goal to his name in 66 appearances for Wolves since 2017.

Forest paying £44.5m for Gibbs-White ends the debate on whether £100m for Declan Rice is a fair price! — Duncan Wright (@dwright75) August 18, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, we are witnessing a summer transfer window where Morgan Gibbs-White goes for £10million less than Erling Haaland. Madness. 😂 #MakeItMakeSense https://t.co/SH1nvBfEOO — Charlie Bennett (@CharIieBennett) August 18, 2022

