Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves in a deal that could reach as high as £45m according to David Ornstein, and Twitter has had its say.
The 22-year-old has been one of Forest’s top targets all summer long after an impressive loan spell at Sheffield United last season, scoring 11 times in 35 games.
Gibbs-White is also an integral part of the England under-21 side that recently qualified for the Euros alongside the likes of Djed Spence and James Garner.
Twitter has had its say on the transfer, with many sceptical of such a huge price tag despite the player having just one Premier League goal to his name in 66 appearances for Wolves since 2017.
