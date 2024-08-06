NFL

The 49ers are willing to listen to trade offers for fifth-year WR Brandon Aiyuk

Zach Wolpin
After a loss in the Super Bowl to the Chiefs last season, the 49ers are looking to start fresh in 2024. It was the second time in five postseasons that the Niners lost the Super Bowl to Kansas City. An ongoing issue for the team has been trying to accommodate WR Brandon Aiyuk. 

The 26-year-old is heading into his fifth professional season and has still not signed his second contract in the NFL. Aiyuk is set to play on a $14.124 million fifth-year option in 2024. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers are willing to listen to trade offers for Brandon Aiyuk. They’ve permitted him to negotiate a contract with another team. There’s a real chance Aiyuk is not with the 49ers to start the 2024 season.

Will the 49ers trade Brandon Aiyuk ahead of the 2024 season?


With the 25th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected WR Brandon Aiyuk out of Arizona State. Aiyuk has been part of their offensive game plan since he first joined the team. In four seasons, Aiyuk has 269 catches for 3,931 yards and 25 touchdowns. His most productive season was his 2023 campaign with 1,342 yards. He also had 75 catches for seven receiving touchdowns. His receptions and yards led the 49ers last season. Despite the production he’s given the team, the Niners still have not given Aiyuk a long-term deal.

At the start of training camp, the 49ers were not willing to listen to trade offers for Aiyuk. However, they’ve changed their tune on the whole situation. The Patriots and Browns have both been in contact with the 49ers to listen to trade offers for Aiyuk. New England is the team with the most interest in Aiyuk. They’ve been trying for months to acquire the former first-round pick. The Patriots are eager to set rookie QB Drake Maye up with some weapons on offense. Brandon Aiyuk could do that for New England. Aiyuk has not practiced yet for the Niners this summer as he awaits to see what lies ahead. He’ll either play with San Francisco on his fifth-year option or the team will trade him this and Aiyuk will get a long-term deal elsewhere.

