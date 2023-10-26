Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has lauded Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, saying the way he has settled in at Madrid is nothing short of astonishing.

Real Madrid splurged a whopping €103 million ($108.50 million) to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund during the 2023-24 summer transfer window. Unlike most, Bellingham has not looked intimidated by the grandiose nature of the club as well as his astronomical price tag. He has taken it all in his stride and emerged as his team’s best player.

In just 12 games this season (in all competitions), Bellingham has struck 11 times and claimed three assists, outscoring La Liga’s most fearsome striker Robert Lewandowski (6 goals).

Aguero Heaps Praise On Real Madrid Star Bellingham

Speaking to Stake.com, Aguero talked about Bellingham’s performances for Los Blancos. The former Manchester City frontman claimed that Bellingham could become one of the best in the business.

The Argentine said (via Madrid Universal):

“Jude’s adaptation was downright impressive. Ten games, ten goals, that’s the whole story. Even as a young player, the pressure of playing for such an enormous team didn’t affect him. That’s praiseworthy.

“You can even see him do great things for the national squad. If he maintains this level consistently, he may be named among the best for sure.”

Aguero Is Disappointed That Manchester City Missed Out On Bellingham

Manchester City were one of the many teams interested in signing Bellingham in the summer, with Pep Guardiola even holding a one-on-one meeting to convince the Englishman to move to England. Ultimately, Bellingham chose Madrid and Aguero believes it was a big miss on City’s part.

He added:

“Great teams will always vie for great players. City has managed to get the upper hand in several important occasions, like Haaland.

“Sometimes, it doesn’t go this way, that’s the way of the trade market.”

Real Madrid have tied Bellingham to a six-year contract, which ensures that their future remains secure for the foreseeable future. Additionally, there is no mention of a release clause in his contract. This means that Real Madrid will have the upper hand if any team dares to negotiate for the 20-year-old England international.